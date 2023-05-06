HIGH POINT – The High Point Rockers won their fifth straight game with a 10-2 victory over the Frederick Baseball Club on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 2,397 at Truist Point. First baseman John Nogowski homered for the third straight game and the Rockers scored 10 or more runs for the fourth time in the last five games.

Frederick notched the first run of the game, using a leadoff single by Luke Becker and consecutive walks issued by High Point starter Mickey Jannis to load the bases. Jose Marmalejos then bounced a ball to third and the Rockers were able to get the out at second with Becker scoring for a 1-0 Frederick lead.

