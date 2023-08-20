rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — Ben Aklinski provided most of the punch at the plate, homering and driving in four runs, as the Rockers defeated York 5-1 on Sunday at Truist Point as they swept three from the Revolution and finished winning all six games for the week.

Aklinski tied the score 1-1 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly that was caught in foul territory next to the left field picnic area. It scored D.J. Burt, who had tripled and reached base for the 54th consecutive game, extending his club record.