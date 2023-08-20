HIGH POINT — Ben Aklinski provided most of the punch at the plate, homering and driving in four runs, as the Rockers defeated York 5-1 on Sunday at Truist Point as they swept three from the Revolution and finished winning all six games for the week.
Aklinski tied the score 1-1 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly that was caught in foul territory next to the left field picnic area. It scored D.J. Burt, who had tripled and reached base for the 54th consecutive game, extending his club record.
Aklinski clouted a solo leadoff homer to left in the sixth made it 3-1. In the seventh, he ripped a two-run single in the seventh with the bases loaded after designated hitter Emmauel Tapia was hit by a pitch Ryan Grotjohn and Burt walked.
Aklinski went 4 for 11 (.384) in the series with eight runs batted in.
Shed Long Jr. knocked in the Rockers’ other run in the fifth. High Point improved to 65-34, extending the club record for most games over .500, and 24-12 in the second half as it kept a two-game lead over Gastonia in the Atlantic League’s South DIvision.
“It’s fun right now,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “The guys are exhausted but they don’t want to take tomorrow off even though it’s an off-day. They want to keep playing but at the end of the day, we just keep rolling.”
Rockers starting Craig Stem picked up the win on the mound. He allowed five hits in five innings but held the Revolution to a run in the second on an error double and RBI groundout. He struck out seven.
York starter Tom Sutera took the loss after allowing two runs and three hits. He was ejected after the fifth which included a sequence that started with Joe Johnson, running for Tapia, was called safe in close play as he tried to get back to second and Grotjohn staying alive and eventually walking after his foul tip was rule as to have hit the ground, a call the Revolution vigorously protested. Long then laced a single and Johnson scored.
High Point plays host to Lexington for a three-game series beginning Tuesday.