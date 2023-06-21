HIGH POINT – For the second straight night, the Rockers flourished in the rain.
High Point scored nine runs in the first four innings and buried Lexington 10-0 in an Atlantic League game that started late, was played mostly in a constant drizzle and was interrupted for 41 minutes with two outs in the bottom of the seventh when a Counter Clocks batter slipped while swinging at a pitch.
The Rockers smashed 10 hits and drew 10 walks as they improved to 33-15 and remained a half-game behind Gastonia in the ALPB South division.
Daiken Yoh helped key the Rockers attack, going 3 for 4 as he clouted with two of the club’s three solo homers and an RBI single. Shed Long Jr. smacked the other long ball, which cleared the video board in right field and went 451 feet, and also stroked an RBI single.
Michael Martinez laced a two-run single. Beau Taylor, Ben Aklinski and Michael Russell lifted sacrifice flies.
High Point scored one in the first, two in the second, one in the third, five in the fourth and one in the sixth.
A total of six Rockers pitchers combined for the shutout as Lexington (21-26) mustered just five hits.
Joe Johnson, starting in his third appearance of the season, gave up just three hits, struck out two and walked one in four innings. Johnson was not eligible for the win because he did not complete the required five innings.
A.J. Cole, who worked the next two innings, allowed one hit as he was awarded the victory and balanced his record at 2-2. Sam Selman, a former Major Leaguer making his first Rockers appearance, started the seventh and walked two. He didn’t return after the rain delay Austin Ross struck out the final batter of the inning with one one.
Jeremy Rhoades worked the eighth and struck out three — the last two after Ronnie Dawson walked, went to second on defensive indifference and reached third on a wild pitch. Liam O’Sullivan allowed a double in the ninth.
Counter Clocks starter Pat Ledet, who was lifted with one out in the fourth, allowed five runs and five hits, walked six and struck out six. Dakota Mekkes, who worked the rest of the fourth, gave up four runs and four hits, walked four and struck out one.
The series concludes today. Matt Solter is scheduled to start on the mound for the Rockers.