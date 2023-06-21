Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT – For the second straight night, the Rockers flourished in the rain.

High Point scored nine runs in the first four innings and buried Lexington 10-0 in an Atlantic League game that started late, was played mostly in a constant drizzle and was interrupted for 41 minutes with two outs in the bottom of the seventh when a Counter Clocks batter slipped while swinging at a pitch.