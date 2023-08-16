LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ryan Grotjohn drove in three runs and Zander Wiel and Brian Parreira knocked in two each as the Rockers popped the Lexington Counter Clocks 7-2 on Wednesday.
Grotjohn, batting ninth in the lineup, went 3 for 3 with a walk as High Point belted 14 hits.
Grotjohn laced a two-run single and Wiel singled in a run as the Rockers went up 3-0 in the second. Leading 3-2, Grotjohn delivered a one-run single in the fourth.
The Rockers improved to 61-34 overall and 20-12 in the second half of the Atlantic League season. The Rockers took a one-game lead in the South Division second half over Gastonia as the Honey Hunters dropped a 2-1 decision at home to York on Wednesday night to fall to 19-13 in the second half.
Wiel, who was 2 for 5, belted a solo shot that was his 22nd homer of the year in the sixth, and Parreira lifted a homer with Ben Aklinski aboard in the seventh that increased the lead to 7-2.
Wiel’s two RBIs increased his total for the season to 71. Grotjohn has 54 and Parreira 43.
D.J. Burt went 1 for 5 as he reached base for the 50th straight game. Designated hitter Emmauel Tapia enjoyed one of his better nights at the plate, going 3 for 4.
Neil Ramirez was the winning pitcher as he went five innings and limited the Counter Clocks to four hits while striking out one and issuing one walk. One of those hits was a two-run homer that accounted for all of Lexington’s scoring.
Taylor Guerrieri threw a scoreless inning in the sixth and Sam Selman did the same in the seventh. Jameson McGrane fanned two in shutting out the ‘Clocks in the eighth and Ryan Dull worked around a leadoff double by J.C. Encarnacion in the ninth to retire the final three batters of the game.