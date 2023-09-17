CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – The Rockers defeated Long Island 7-3 in the next-to-last game of the regular season Saturday and clinched the ALPB South Division second title for a sweep of both halves.

High Point improved to 37-23 for the second half and remained a game ahead of Gastonia, which defeated Lexington 2-1 and improved to 37-25. Even if the Rockers lose and the Honey Hunters win on Sunday, High Point would win the second half by virtue of a better winning percentage.