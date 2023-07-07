HIGH POINT – Once the final out was recorded, the Rockers filed to the pitcher’s mound and started jumping in celebration and sprayed beverages. After a trip to the clubhouse, they came back out and sprayed champagne.
They had defeated Gastonia 8-1 in the showdown for the Atlantic League South Division first-half title, the first time High Point had claimed a half-season championship in club history. In taking the crown, the Rockers automatically qualify for the playoffs.
High Point trailed by two games with four to play, but Gastonia was swept by Spire City, allowing the Rockers to enter Friday a game behind. With the win, they finished the half tied the Honey Hunters 41-22 and won the championship on a tiebreaker.
“That’s the best game we’ve played in 10 days,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We thought we were down and yesterday (after a loss to Southern Maryland) until we came into the dugout and they said Gastonia lost. We got a breath of fresh air. Came home, got a lit bit of rest. The guys were here bright and early. It’s about them. They’re in the trenches every day.
“This is special. This is the first time I’ve won a first half in 31 years of managing.”
Whether the Rockers would win was in doubt until they scored five runs in the seventh inning, breaking a 1-1 tie.
With reliever David Richardson on the mound, Ben Aklinski drew a lead-off walk and stole second. Ryan Grotjohn then came to the plate and ripped a triple off the center field wall.
“He wasn’t spotting up his curveball, so I looked for a fastball and got one,” Grotjohn said.
That seemed to open the floodgates.
Richardson, who had trouble getting the ball to the plate, walked Dai-Kang Yang.
That was it for Richardson, who was replaced by Bryan Blanton. The pitching change didn’t stop the rally.
Brian Parreira lifted a sacrifice that scored Grotjohn. Shed Long Jr. lifted a single, and Michael Russell mustered a bloop single, driving in Yang. Zander Wiel popped a single to medium center, plating Long and Russell and increasing the lead to 6-1.
The Rockers added two in the eighth. Aklinski scored on a Parreira ground out, and Michael Martinez ripped a single that drove in Grotjohn.
“There’s nothing better than this,” Grotjohn said of winning the first-half title. “This never gets old.”
The Rockers cracked the scoreboard first. In the third with one out, Brian Parreira laced a flyball that fell in for a double. Shed Long Jr. hit a chopper that the shortstop booted, enabling Parreira to advance to third. Michael Russell then punched a single, and Parreira scored.
Gastonia drew even in the fifth as Braxton Davidson smashed one of Jheyson Manzueta’s pitches over the center field fence. The solo home run traveled 426 feet.
After the Rockers’ big inning, Gastonia drew two walks against reliever Sam Selman in the eighth. Keefe then called Cam Bedrosian out of the bullpen, and he struck out Luis Curbelo to end the inning.
A.J. Cole, who got the final out of the sixth and retired the side in the seventh, was the winning pitcher. Richardson took the loss.
The series continues tonight at 6:35 p.m.