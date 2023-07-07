HIGH POINT – Once the final out was recorded, the Rockers filed to the pitcher’s mound and started jumping in celebration and sprayed beverages. After a trip to the clubhouse, they came back out and sprayed champagne.

They had defeated Gastonia 8-1 in the showdown for the Atlantic League South Division first-half title, the first time High Point had claimed a half-season championship in club history. In taking the crown, the Rockers automatically qualify for the playoffs.