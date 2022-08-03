Rockers host Genomes

High Point Rockers runner Zander Wiel, center, scores ahead of the throw home during Wednesday’s game against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes at Truist Point.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — The Rockers built a lead, and this time they held on.

High Point surged ahead in the third, steadily pulled away in the middle innings and finished off the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes 9-4 in Atlantic League baseball Wednesday night at Truist Point.

