HIGH POINT — The Rockers built a lead, and this time they held on.
High Point surged ahead in the third, steadily pulled away in the middle innings and finished off the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes 9-4 in Atlantic League baseball Wednesday night at Truist Point.
Jerry Downs had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead High Point (47-44 overall, 8-17 second half), which led 5-1 through three innings.
Jay Gonzalez also had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Mike Gulino, who tripled, and Logan Morrison, who doubled, each chipped in a hit and an RBI.
Liam O’Sullivan got the win for the Rockers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings. Max Povse took the loss for Kentucky, giving up six runs on six hits and six walks while striking out three.
After each team scored once in the second, High Point scored four runs in the third — highlighted by back-to-back RBI doubles by Morrison and Tyler Ladendorf and, two batters later, a two-run double by Gonzalez.
Giovanny Alfonzo added an RBI single in the fifth, and Downs unloaded a two-run home run to left field in the sixth for an 8-3 lead. Downs tacked on an RBI single off the right-field wall in the ninth.
Kentucky, led offensively by Clayton Mehlbauer with two hits and two RBIs, moved to 47-44 and 13-13.
The three-game series concludes tonight at 6:30 at Truist Point.
TUESDAY’S LATE GAME
High Point led by five runs in the middle innings, but the Genomes rallied late — scoring four runs in the ninth to take the lead — and defeated the Rockers 10-9 late Tuesday at Truist Point. The game ended after the Enterprise’s deadline.
Giovanny Alfonzo went 4 for 5 with two RBIs for High Point, which led 6-1 in the fifth and 7-2 in the sixth. Jerry Downs also had two hits, including a double, plus a sacrifice fly and three RBIs, while Quincy Latimore had two doubles and an RBI.
Craig Stem also had a solid start, striking out five in six innings. He allowed two runs on five hits and three walks, and the Rockers were in pretty good shape — leading by four with nine outs to go — when they handed off to the bullpen. But the Genomes stayed in the game until finally taking the lead in the ninth.
Ryan Dull took the loss for High Point. Alexis Candelario got the win in one inning for the Genomes, who were highlighted offensively by Khris Davis with three hits and three RBIs and Luke Becker with two hits and three RBIs. Jack Weinberger picked up the save.