HIGH POINT — A dropped popup with two outs in the first opened the door for a record-setting inning and a lopsided 14-2 victory by the Rockers on Sunday.
Zander Wiel launched a ball that went almost straight up and came down just in front of home plate. Southern Maryland catcher Isaias Quiroz, trying to make a catch at a difficult angle, couldn’t corral it in his mit. Instead of the Rockers going down in order, Wiel reached base and kept the inning alive.
The next nine Rockers reached base on seven hits and two walks against Blue Crab starter WIllie Rios. All of them scored as High Point tallied 10 runs, all unearned, and set a club record for runs in an inning while the seven hits tied a single-inning record.
The Rockers, who won the last two games in a three-game series, improved to 31-15 and remained 1.5 games behind leader Gastonia in the Atlantic League South division.
“One mistake can change a game and change a series and that is what happened today,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe.
After Wiel reached, Ben Aklinski walked, both advanced on a passed ball and scored on BeaU Taylor’s two-run single. After Ryan Grotjohn walk, the rest of the hit parade included a two-run double from Michael Martinez, one-run singles by Daiken Yoh and Shed Long Jr. that sandwiched a single from Michael Russell and Wiel’s three-run drive over the left field wall that was his 14th hammer of the season.
“Sometimes when something happens like that and then the next guy gets a hit and the next guy gets a hit and you draw a walk and boom,” Keefe said. “The key to that inning was Beau getting that single and driving in two. That and the passed ball changed things completely. Their guy was out of gas and knows he should have been out of the inning. He didn’t do anything wrong. And we get another walk and bust it open.”
High Point added two in the sixth and two in the seventh on a pair of doubles from Grotjohn and Long.
Taylor went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Long was 3 for 4 and drove in two runs while Grotjohn was 1 for 3 with runs driven in, Martinez 1 for 5 with two RBIs, Marshall 2 for 5 with an RBI and Yoh was 2 for 4.
Wiel upped his RBI total to 37 while Taylor reached 30 and Grotjohn 29.
Rockers starter Ryan Weiss completed six innings and picked up the win. He gave up a run in the second, after sitting over 30 minutes during the Rockers’ big inning, and another in the third.
He allowed seven hits, struck out nine and walked two.
“The focus goes back to sitting through a 38-minute inning,” Keefe said. When he went back out there, Weiss was a little bit off, really for the next inning and a half,” Keefe said. “He cleaned it up and the fourth through the sixth, he was cruising. . .Instead of getting made at giving up a run or two, he got right back to work. But it was a great day overall.”
BARRACLOUGH GETS CALL: The Rockers announced during the game that the contract of pitcher Kyle Barraclough was purchased by the Boston Red Sox organization.
Barraclough, a former big leaguer, struck out 17 and had a 1.00 ERA for 18 innings over seven appearances and two starts for the Rockers. He left for the Red Sox AAA club in Worcester, Massachusetts, after going through a scheduled pregame side throwing session.
“That topped off the day,” Keefe said. “He got really good minor league deal and he could get a really good Major League deal. At the end of the day, we know where he belongs.”
NEXT UP: The Rockers return to action Tuesday at Truist Point against Lexington. The contest starts a three-game series that wraps up a nine-game homestand.