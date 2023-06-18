Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT — A dropped popup with two outs in the first opened the door for a record-setting inning and a lopsided 14-2 victory by the Rockers on Sunday.

Zander Wiel launched a ball that went almost straight up and came down just in front of home plate. Southern Maryland catcher Isaias Quiroz, trying to make a catch at a difficult angle, couldn’t corral it in his mit. Instead of the Rockers going down in order, Wiel reached base and kept the inning alive.