GASTONIA — The Rockers smacked six homers and Ben Aklinski drove in three runs in a 11-5 romp over Gastonia on Sunday at CaroMont Health Park.

High Point won three of four games in their best series against the Honey Hunters this season, improved to 50-46 and remained half-game behind Lancaster and Kentucky in the wild-card race.

