GASTONIA — The Rockers smacked six homers and Ben Aklinski drove in three runs in a 11-5 romp over Gastonia on Sunday at CaroMont Health Park.
High Point won three of four games in their best series against the Honey Hunters this season, improved to 50-46 and remained half-game behind Lancaster and Kentucky in the wild-card race.
Aklinski belted a solo homer in the first along with Michael Russell, ripped an RBI single in the fourth that scored Russell following a homer by Michael Gulino and laced an RBI double that scored Russell in the eighth.
Russell also popped an RBI single in the second that scored Giovanny Alfonzo, putting High Point ahead 4-0, after Alfonzo single and scored Tyler Ladendorf.
Ladendorf lifted two homers, one in the fifth that made it 8-2, and one in the ninth that followed Logan Morrison’s solo shot.
Zack Jarrett drove in four runs for Gastonia. He lifted a sacrifice fly that brought the Honey Hunters within 2-1 in the first and slammed a three-run homer in the fifth that reduced High Point’s lead to 8-5.
Craig Stem (4-3) picked up the win on the mound, never surrendering the lead as he allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings.
The Rockers start a three-game series at Southern Maryland on Tuesday then return home for a crucial three-game series against Kentucky starting Friday.