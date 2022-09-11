Rockers batter Genomes, 14-2
BY ENTERPRISE STAFF
Updated: September 11, 2022 @ 3:03 am
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Rockers smashed five homers and five doubles, crushed Kentucky 14-2 and moved to the doorstep of a berth in the Atlantic League playoffs Saturday night.
High Point, which pounded out 17 hits, moved to 69-56 and increased its lead over Kentucky in the battle for a wild-card playoff spot to 6.5 games. The Rockers have a chance to eliminate the Genomes on Sunday by completing a sweep of a three-game series while first-half South champion Gastonia can lock up the second title, creating the need for a wild-card team to fill our the four-team playoff bracket in which the first and second half winners in the league’s two divisions automatically qualify.
Lancaster is also technically in the wild-card mix, trailing the Rockers by 1.5 games, but the Barnstormers lead the North division second half with a 6-game lead over first-half winner Southern Maryland and can clinch Sunday with a win and a Blue Crabs loss.
Roldani Baldwin led the Rockers attack with a five RBI effort on Saturday. He hit a two-run homer along with Giovanny Alfonzo in a four-run third inning for a 6-2 lead, a two-run double in a four-run fourth that included an RBI single each by Quincy Latimore and Tyler Ladendorf, making it 10-2 and a solo homer along with one by Ladendorf that concluded the scoring in the eighth.
Ben Aklinski ripped a two-run homer in the seventh, and Latimore and Downs each supplied one-run singles in the first..
Latimore went 4 for 6 with two RBIs and Baldwin was 3 for 4. Aklinski went 2 for 5. Downs was 2 for 4, Ladendorf 2 for 4 and Alfonzo 2 for 5.
Craig Stem (7-6) started for the Rockers, scattered ten hits, allowed the two Genome runs and struck out four in six innings. Joe Johnson pitched the seventh and eight, and Cam Cotter tossed the ninth.