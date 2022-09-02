rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers pounded out 14 hits, among them including six doubles and three home runs, in beating York 11-3 Friday night in front of a crowd of 1,955 at Truist Point.

Michael Russell had a double and a homer for the Rockers as did Jerry Downs. Ben Aklinski hit two doubles and Zander Wiel blasted a solo homer, his 28th of the year which set the club record for homers in a season.

