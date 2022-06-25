HIGH POINT — Michael Martinez smacked a three-run homer as the Rockers broke open a close game in the fifth inning and defeated the Lexington Legends 13-5 on Saturday at Truist Point Stadium.
Leading 6-5, High Point (33-25) scored six in the fifth with Martinez capping the outburst by sending a drive over the left field wall with pinch-hitter Adam Taylor and Quincy Latimore on base.
WIth two outs, Johnny Field and Ben Aklinski drilled singles and Jerry Downs walked to load the bases. Taylor smoked a line drive that deflected off the first baseman’s glove into foul territory, scoring Field and Aklinski. Downs then scored on a wild pitch. Latimore walked, setting the stage for Martinez as the first batter who faced Winston Lavendier.
The Rockers mustered 13 hits with all but one starter getting at least one in a contest that lasted 3 hours and 49 minutes. Martinez finished 2 for 5 with four RBIs. Aklinski was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and two walks. Field was 1 for 1, walked three times and scored three runs. Jerry Downs went 1 for 3 with a two-run single, and Xander Wiel was 2 for 3 with a RBI.
High Point scored two runs in each of the first two innings against Lexington starter Daniel Corcino and two more against Jalen Miller in the third.
The first run scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch and the second on a late throw to first on a ground ball. In the second, Aklinski lined a single to left that got past the left fielder, allowing Field to score. Wiel lifted a single and Aklinski scored, putting the Rockers ahead 4-1.
After the Legends scored two in the third, Downs contered with his two-run single that increased the lead to 6-3.
Lexington scored two in the fourth, one when a tapper in front of the mound that was mishandled and another on a wild pitch after Kyle Mott replaced starting Austin Glorius, who was lifted after walking the first three Legends in the inning.
Glorius was charged with all five Lexington runs. The pitching improved from there as Mott (who also pitched the fifth and was given the win), Joe Johnson. Adam Choplick and John Hayes combined for all of the Rockers’ 13 strikeouts that included eight in one 10-batter stretch.
High Point, which won for the third straight time, will try for a sweep of the series Sunday at 4:05 p.m.