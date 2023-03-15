HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers on Tuesday announced the signing of three newcomers for the 2023 season. Catcher Tyler Blaum and pitcher Courtney Mack each played in the Atlantic League in 2022 while outfielder John Daly will make his ALPB debut.
Mack, 30, will begin his second year of professional baseball after playing with three Atlantic League teams in 2022. He debuted with Kentucky in July and made one start, going five innings and allowing just one hit in a win over Lexington.
After being released, he signed with Charleston and made five appearances, all out of the bullpen. He then finished the season with York, posting a 2-1 record in eight games including six starts with one of those wins coming against the Rockers on Sept. 18. For his first season in professional baseball, Mack was 3-2 with a 6.56 ERA in 15 appearances.
Blaum, 24, will be a strong defensive addition to the Rockers. While playing collegiately at Virginia-Wise, Blaum became the first player in school history to be awarded a Rawlings Gold Glove after playing error-free baseball in 2021. He threw out 11 of 24 base-stealers and was named the top defensive catcher in the South Atlantic Conference.
Daly, 24, is an outfielder who played at the State University of New York at Albany, compiling a .297 average with five home runs and 32 RBI as a senior in 2022. Before joining the Great Danes, Daly was a third team All-American at Rockland Community College, posting a career .395 batting average with 18 doubles and eight home runs. In 2023, Daly hit .353 in 16 games with Bakersfield in the Pecos League.