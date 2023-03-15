HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers on Tuesday announced the signing of three newcomers for the 2023 season. Catcher Tyler Blaum and pitcher Courtney Mack each played in the Atlantic League in 2022 while outfielder John Daly will make his ALPB debut.

Mack, 30, will begin his second year of professional baseball after playing with three Atlantic League teams in 2022. He debuted with Kentucky in July and made one start, going five innings and allowing just one hit in a win over Lexington.

