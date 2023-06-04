HIGH POINT — The Rockers split two seven inning games with the Charleston Dirty Birds on Sunday at Truist Point stadium.
High Point prevailed 6-3 in the first game in which starting pitcher Mickey Jannis lost a bid at a perfect game in the sixth. Charleston won 6-1 in the second game, taking advantage of Rockers starter Neil Uskali.
High Point advanced its record to 24-10 but fell out of first place in the Atlantic League South Division as Gastonia won and improved to 24-9.
High Point did all of its first-game scoring in the fifth after Brian Perreira singled and ended a no-hit bid by Dirty Birds starter Kit Scheetz, who faced seven batters in the inning without getting anyone out.
Parriera’s single followed a leadoff walk by Michael Martinez, who scored when Michael Russell singled. D.J Burt reached on an error, loading the bases, and Shed Long Jr. drew a walk that forced in a run. John Nogowski hit a two-run single and after a double play, Ben Aklinski and Ryan Grotjohn hit back-to-back run-scoring doubles.
The Rockers sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning.
Jannis lost his perfect game bid when Yefri Perez singled to left with two outs in the sixth. After a walk, pinch hitter Montrell Marshall launched a two-run double off the wall in center and Tevin Nash followed with an RBI single.
Ryan Dull allowed just a leadoff walk in the seventh and picked up his eighth save. He has not allowed an earned run in 13 innings this season. Scheetz
In the second game, Charleston scored all six runs against Uskali (L, 1-1), who gave up three runs in the third and was lifted in the fifth after allowing three more, two of them when he failed to make a catch covering first on a grounder to Nogowski. He then gave up an RBI single that made it 6-0.
Uskali, who allowed seven hits, struck out two and walked one, also surrendered three runs in the third on two RBI doubles and a hit from Tevin Nash that fell for a RBI single when John Daly couldn’t make a diving catch in center field.
Troy Bacon started on the mound for Charleston and pitched five innings of shutout, three-hit ball. The Rockers, who mustered just five hits, dodged a shutout when Zander Wiel hit his eighth homer of the season in the sixth.
The Rockers return to action on Tuesday when they open a three-game series against Southern Maryland at Truist Point.