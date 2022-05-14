HIGH POINT — No. 4 seed Roanoke upset No. 1 Lynchburg, and No. 2 Shenandoah topped No. 3 Bridgewater 9-3 in the first two games of the final stage of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament Friday at Truist Point.
Down 2-0, Roanoke scored all of its runs against Lynchburg from the fourth inning on and pounded out 24 hits. All of Maroon’s starters lifted at least one hit and seven had three each.
In the second game, Shenandoah trailed 3-1 before scoring three in the fourth on a RBI single, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch. Shenandoah added four in the sixth, three on a bases-loaded single.
The tournament continues today with Lynchburg and Bridgewater playing in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Roanoke and Shenandoah play at 1, and the Lynchburg/Bridgewater winner and the Roanoke/Shenandoah loser will then play in an elimination game.
The two remaining teams will begin play for the championship beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday with another game to follow if the Roanoke/Shenandoah winner from Saturday loses.