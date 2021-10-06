HIGH POINT — A promising start for T. Wingate Andrews evaporated Tuesday night.
The Red Raiders made enough plays to stay close for most of the first half but was unable to stop Reidsville’s scoring combination of Al Lee to Queshyne Flippen after halftime and fell 43-12 in a Mid-State 2A contest at A.J. Simeon Stadium.
“We played well in the first half but got complacent in the second half and laid down a little bit,” Andrews coach Mitchell Jenkins said. “The effort was great the first half but we came out and gave up a lot of big plays in the second half. Being young and youthful, that’s what shot us in the foot.”
Correy McManus took a delayed handoff and went 55 yards for a touchdown with 9:09 left in the first half, bringing the Red Raiders to within 7-6.
They didn’t threaten again until driving late in the fourth quarter and scoring on Timothy Ratley’s 4-yard sweep with 2:12 to play. The drive accounted for most of Andrews’ 65 net yards in the second half that included minus-8 on the ground after the Red Raiders rushing for 110 before halftime, over 80 of it on three carries by McManus.
Reidsville rolled up 445 yards that included 231 in the second half, 109 of them in the air featuring Lee’s touchdown throws of 17, 44 and 25 yards to Flippen.
“Two guys blew coverages on the back side and that killed us with big plays,” Jenkins said. “No. 3 (Flippen) really hurt us.”
Andrews finished with almost 200 yards of offense, 90 in the air and 64 by Arron Covington.
Reidsville, regarded as one of the top 2A teams in the state, improved to 6-0 and 3-0 in the conference but was shaky at times as the Red Raiders forced three fumbles, one inside the Andrews 2 that rolled out of the end zone for a touchback and another on a muffed punt in the second half. Andrews drops 1-5 and 0-3.
“We’re getting better in certain areas but I think we could be a whole lot better if we concentrate on what we have to do,” Jenkins said.
The game was postponed from Sept. 17 because Reidsville was in the COVID protocol.
Reidsville’s offense featured running back Shyheim Watlington in the first half as he ran for 83 yards of his 110 for the game and touchdowns of 2 and 5 yards.
Watlington set up his first score by intercepting a Covington pass on the fourth play of the game and returning it to Andrews’ 2. McManus scored on the Red Raiders’ next possession.
An exchange of turnovers followed, a Reidsville fumble and then an Andrews interception that helped set up Jariel Cobb’s 19-yard touchdown run with 4:46 in the first quarter that put the Rams up 14-6.
Waltington scored a 7-yard run with 2:35 left in the second quarter, on the play that followed a Lee’45-yard completion to Flippen. Reidsville settled for a 22-6 lead at the half and Lee completed his scoring throws to Flippen on the Rams’ first three possessions of the second half.
Andrews travels to West Stokes on Friday and returns home to face Eden Morehead on Oct. 14.
