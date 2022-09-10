HIGH POINT — Correy McManus and Marques Lindsay each ran for two touchdowns, Ja’Shawn Harris returned a punt for another score and T. Wingate Andrews defeated Parkland 36-15 on Friday at A.J. Simeon Stadium.

The Red Raiders (3-1) led just 14-7 before McManus and Lindsay scored a touchdown each and put Andrews up two touchdowns in a wild fourth quarter in which the two teams combined for 30 points.

