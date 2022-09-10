HIGH POINT — Correy McManus and Marques Lindsay each ran for two touchdowns, Ja’Shawn Harris returned a punt for another score and T. Wingate Andrews defeated Parkland 36-15 on Friday at A.J. Simeon Stadium.
The Red Raiders (3-1) led just 14-7 before McManus and Lindsay scored a touchdown each and put Andrews up two touchdowns in a wild fourth quarter in which the two teams combined for 30 points.
McManus broke free on a 28-yard touchdown run on the first play of the final period in which he stopped from barreling into the line, cut around right end and sprinted into the end zone. He also added a two-point conversion as Andrews went up 22-7.
The Red Raiders stopped Parkland on downs at the Andrews 24 on its next possession. Andrews kept the ball on the ground as it drove for its next score, a 12-yard run from McManus with 6:06 left after a Mustang unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Parkland, which turned to its passing game in the second half after failing to establish a consistent running attack, then drove 65 yards and cut the margin to 30-15 as quarterback Riley Horton scrambled the final three yards with 2:10 left. Horton also added a two-point conversion on a sweep.
Andrews chose not to run out the clock after recovering an onside kick at its 49. McMannus scored on a 15-yard run on the final play in which he ran toward the sideline near the Andrews bench, reversed course, picked his way through the defense, turned upfield and broke into the open.
Andrews opened the scoring on its last possession of the first quarter after getting the ball at the Parkland 43. A 31-yard pass completion moved the ball to the 8 and Lindsay scored two plays later from the 1.
Hill put Andrews ahead 14-0 when he returned a punt 55 yards following Parkland’s first possession of the third quarter.