HIGH POINT — T. Wingate Andrews thrived on offensive in its first game with transfer Devin Hackstall at quarterback on Friday.

With Hackstall directing plays, the Red Raiders stayed most with its ground game as it scored the first five of its six first possession and its first possession of the second on the way to a 46-18 rout of Bartlett Yancey in the season opener for both schools at Simeon Stadium.