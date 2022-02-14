HIGH POINT — Corey Pate scored 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as third-seeded T. Wingate Andrews regained control and held off No. 6 seed North Forsyth 60-53 on Monday in one of the Mid-State 2A boys basketball tournament’s first round games.
Down 47-45 in George Foree Gymnasium, the Red Raiders scored seven straight points, of which Pate provided five. He hit one of two free throws to start the run and then, after a steal, drove for a go-ahead layup that produced the last of 16 second-half lead changes and put Andrews up 48-47. Jalen Bennett hit two free throws after a Vikings miss and after another steal, Pate drove for another layup that made it 52-47 with four minutes remaining.
North Forsyth got as close as two at 55-53 with 1:29 remaining. After the Red Raiders misfired on their next possession, D.J. Jackson came up with a steal. Pate made two free throws with 20.7 seconds left, and after a North miss, grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws to make it 59-53 with just over 10 seconds left.
“Corey, every game he does something that impresses me, whether it’s his defense, his offense, his leadership with his voice,” Red Raider coach Corey Dumas said. “He just does great things. As a sophomore he’s scary because he’s exhibiting senior traits. He’s a kid you love to coach. He listens well and does everything at 100%. I can’t ask for more.”
Andrews, 15-7, advances to face either Walkertown or McMichael in the semifinals on Wednesday at Eden Morehead.
The Red Raiders weren’t totally flat at the start. They opened with a 8-1 lead and regained that margin at 23-16 with 1:10 left in the second quarter.
North scored the remaining five points of the half and added two free throws at the start of the third quarter to tie at 23-23. A follow shot put the Vikings ahead 25-24 with 6:37 left in third and the lead-swapping continued until the Red Raiders made their late run.
Jalen Umstead added nine points. Isaiah Smith had eight, and Jalen Bennett and D.J. Jackson six each.
It was Andrews’ second victory in five days and third of the season against the Vikings, who slipped to 9-15.
“I knew it was going to be a tough one because we played them last Wednesday,” Dumas said. “It’s hard enough to bear a team three times in a season, but to beat them for the second time in less than a week, in this type of setting, I knew it was going to be tough.”
Nasir Graham and Jamari Hauser scored 13 each for North Forsyth, with Hauser scoring eight in the fourth quarter. Askia Smith added 11.
