LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty built a double-digit lead in the opening minutes and defeated High Point University 70-47 in nonconference women’s basketball Saturday at Liberty Arena.
The Flames led 15-1 before the Panthers tallied their first basket and led 22-5 at the end of the first quarter. HPU trailed by 15 at halftime and 21 after three quarters.
Liberty grabbed 21 more rebounds than the Panthers and held them to 28.6% field goal shooting that included just 5 of 26 (19.1% from 3-points range).
Jaden Wrightsell scored a game-high 16 points in leading the Panthers, who dropped to 2-5.
Courtney Meadows had seven while Jenson Edwards and Nakayah Terrell added six each.
Liberty improved to 7-1 for the first time since 2007-08. Bridget Rettsttatt, the last Liberty player left from HPU’s last trip to Lynchburg in 2018, scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
The Flames hit 30 of its 66 field goal attempts, including 10 of 13 in the first quarter, while HPU was 1 of 12, and committed a season-low 11 turnovers. Mya Berkman led Liberty with 15 points and Dee Brown had 10.
HPU returns to action on Thursday when it plays host to King College, a Division II school in Bristol, Tennessee.