Ravenscroft romps past HPCA, 43-21
BY GREER SMITH
ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
HIGH POINT — Dominated for most of the first three quarters, High Point Christian found some bright spots late in a 43-21 loss to Ravenscroft on Thursday at the High Point Athletic Complex.
The Ravens, ranked No. 6 in NCISAA Division 1 by maxpreps.com, scored on six of their first eight possessions while holding the Cougars to little total yardage in rolling up a 36-0 cushion left in the third period.
HPCA (3-3) took advantage when Ravesncroft (7-0) began substituting and scored three fourth quarter touchdowns, with Ethan DeVore providing the capper when he scored on a 68-yard run with 39.1 seconds left.
DeVore finished with 140 yards but stayed in negative numbers until gaining 12 on his first run after the Ravens went up by 36. The carry produced the Cougars’ second first down that did not result from a penalty.
Benny Limbacher rushed for HPCA’s other two touchdowns on runs of 11 and 5 yards on its first two possessions of the fourth quarter. He finished with 52 yards.
Ravenscroft overwhelmed the Cougars with its passing attack from the start in the first half as quarterback Kyle Hawkins completed 14 of 17 passes for 247 yards that included touchdown throws of 23 and 24 yards. Hawkins added just 16 yards in the second half as he attempted just seven passes and sat out the last 6:26.
The Ravens ran for 144 yards but 55 of those came on Andrew Abbott’s touchdown run with just over a minute left in the game that put the lead at 43-14. William Stevenson scored on runs of 2 and 5 yards and Corry Felton swept into the end zone from 11 yards out.
Ravenscroft set the tone for the game when it drove 73 yards in just seven plays to score on its first possession when Hawkins tossed a 23-yards touchdown pass to Pierce Davidian. The Ravens were forced to punt on its second possession but went 77 yards in a handful of plays for its second touchdown, Stevenson’s 2-yard run.
A short HPCA punt gave the Ravens the ball at the Cougar 41 and Felton scored on his 11-yard run seven plays later. Following another short Cougar punt, Ravenscroft recovered a fumble on the return at its 35 and Hawkins threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Payne Kukulinski three plays later for a 26-0 lead with 3:24 left in the first half.
Ravenscroft got the ball at its 20 with under two minutes in the half. With time running out. Hawkins completed a 48-yard pass on a flea flicker to the Cougar 20. A penalty moved the ball to near the 10 and Davidian kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.
HPCA netted zero yards rushing and 10 passing in the first half with just one first down.
The lead grew to 36-0 on Stevenson’s 5-yard with 4:21 left in the third quarter.