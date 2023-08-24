Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT — Storms that swept over Truist Point on Thursday night brought postponement of the third game in the three games series between the Rockers and Lexington Counter Clocks.

Lexington left two runners on base in the top of the first and D.J. Burt drew a walk in the bottom half of the inning before a torrential downpour struck and forced the stoppage of play with two outs.