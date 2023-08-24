HIGH POINT — Storms that swept over Truist Point on Thursday night brought postponement of the third game in the three games series between the Rockers and Lexington Counter Clocks.
Lexington left two runners on base in the top of the first and D.J. Burt drew a walk in the bottom half of the inning before a torrential downpour struck and forced the stoppage of play with two outs.
The remainder of the game was postponed after a wait of 1 hour and 49 minutes. A makeup date is to be announced. The teams did not have any more games scheduled for the rest of the season.
The club announced that ticket stubs can be used for a rain check good for admission to any remaining Rockers home game this season.
High Point is scheduled to start a three-game series today in Frederick, Maryland, against the Spire City Ghost Hounds. Mickey Jannis is scheduled to start on the mound for the Rockers.