ASHEBORO – Ragsdale’s Kenneth Merino, Bradley Yokum, Isaac Sheehan and Noah Richardson won their weight classes to highlight Saturday’s Asheboro Cold Turkey Invitational wrestling tournament at Asheboro High.
Merino defeated East Alamance’s Elijah Watson (TF 18-2) to take first at 106 pounds. Yokum beat Grimsley’s Grant McCord (decision 4-0) to win first place at 113 pounds, while Sheehan defeated Asheboro’s Xavier Santos (fall) to finish first at 120 pounds. Richardson beat Northern Guilford’s Wade Cash (fall) to win at 220 pounds.
Dallas Kinley and Alexzander Little also reached the semifinals.
SPARTA – Thomasville’s Alex Henderson and Xavier Bailey both finished in the top four of their weight classes during Saturday’s Danny Linker Memorial wrestling tournament at Alleghany High.
At 160 pounds, Henderson won in the quarterfinals by fall and, after losing in the semifinals, won in the consolation semifinals by major decision before losing to Ashe County’s Lukus Spencer (decision 8-3) in the third-place match.
At 285 pounds, Bailey won in the quarterfinals by fall and, after losing in the semifinals, won in the consolation semifinals by fall prior to losing to Mount Airy’s Aiden Frank by fall in the third-place match.
HIGH POINT – Glenn’s boys lost 67-56 against Salisbury on Saturday in the Headliners Challenge basketball showcase at Wesleyan Christian.
The Bobcats, who trailed 35-28 at halftime, dipped to 1-1 overall.
HIGH POINT – High Point University is scheduled to play Southern Cal (21-10) in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Friday at 5 p.m. as part of a four-team pod at Ohio State.
The host Buckeyes will face Ohio Valley champ Tennessee State in the other first round game, with the two winners meeting in a second-round match on Saturday.
Ohio State is the third-seed and Southern Cal is the sixth seed in a 16-team quadrant in which Texas is the top seed.
HPU secured an automatic bid by winning the Big South tournament. Southern Cal is one of 32 at-large selections.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The High Point University women’s basketball team closed play in the Puerto Rico Clasico with a 67-60 loss at the hands of Georgetown on Saturday in Roberto Clemente Coliseum..
Jenson Edwards scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists for the Panthers (1-6). Skyler Curran added 13 points and Callier Scheier 11.
HPU overcame an early eight-point deficit and led 18-17 after one quarter. Georgetown regained the lead at 30-28 with just under two minutes left in the second quarter. Except for a brief tie at 44-44 in the third, the Hoyas led the rest of way, building as much as a 14-point cushion in the fourth quarter.
High Point returns to action on Saturday at Wake Forest.