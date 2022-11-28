ASHEBORO – Ragsdale’s Kenneth Merino, Bradley Yokum, Isaac Sheehan and Noah Richardson won their weight classes to highlight Saturday’s Asheboro Cold Turkey Invitational wrestling tournament at Asheboro High.

Merino defeated East Alamance’s Elijah Watson (TF 18-2) to take first at 106 pounds. Yokum beat Grimsley’s Grant McCord (decision 4-0) to win first place at 113 pounds, while Sheehan defeated Asheboro’s Xavier Santos (fall) to finish first at 120 pounds. Richardson beat Northern Guilford’s Wade Cash (fall) to win at 220 pounds.

Trending Videos