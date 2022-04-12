JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale came through in the end.
The Tigers pieced together a seventh-inning rally to score two runs and walked off with a 4-3 win against archrival Southwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Ragsdale’s Ronnie Smith Stadium.
“I thought we played really, really well,” Tigers coach Donnie Maness said. “We made some mistakes that young players make. But they’re learning how to stop being young.
“We’re really pleased with what they did. They’re a great group of kids and they’re working really hard. They’re so much younger than everyone else, but they’re finding a way to fight through it.”
Dillon Bullard and Josh Medlin each had two hits and an RBI to lead Ragsdale (8-7 overall, 6-5 conference), which had nine hits for the game. Cole Moebius also had two hits while Owen Robinson had a hit and an RBI, and Julian Abreu tripled.
The Tigers scored once in the first to even the score 1-1 and once in the fourth to tie it 2-2. They trailed by a run heading to the bottom of the seventh and quickly made the first out. But Jackson Davis blooped a single down the right-field line and Robinson reached on a walk.
Bullard singled through the left side to drive in the tying run, and the runners advanced to second and third on the throw home. After a strikeout and with Chase Miller at the plate, Robinson scored on a high, hard pitch to the backstop and secured the come-from-behind rivalry win.
“We’ve had games where we’ve been in them and haven’t been able to finish against elite teams,” Maness said. “I think Southwest could be considered an elite team. So, I think that was great for us.
“But we’ve been doing it. We’ve won some games that I think people didn’t think we would. And we’re putting ourselves in a good position.”
Seth Heineman got the win in one inning of relief for Ragsdale, going 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh. Connor Hartigan took the loss in a third of an inning for the Cowboys, who grabbed early leads with single runs in the first and third.
Southwest (12-5, 8-2) regained the lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Shafer but weren’t quite able to hang on. JJ Parsons also had a hit and an RBI, while Joe Specht, Wyatt Stanley, Hunter Whitten and Shafer each had a hit.
“We pitched well for six innings, so I feel good about that,” Cowboys coach Reid Holmes said. “Right now we’re just not doing enough offensively. Credit to their pitcher. But right now our lineup is not very deep.
“Like everyone, we’re dealing with some guys who are struggling offensively. And we’ve got an injury or two in the lineup, which certainly isn’t helping anything. But (Ragsdale) deserved to win. Credit to their pitchers and congratulations to those guys.”
The teams play again tonight at Southwest at 7.
“It’s just the nature of the game – you’ve got to finish baseball games,” Holmes said. “And we’re just not finishing baseball games. Everybody thinks we can win every single game. We’re 12-5 and we feel like we could possibly be 17-0. We’re right there, but we’re just not doing enough.”
RAGSDALE 4, SW GUILFORD 3
SWG 101 001 1 – 3 5 0
RHS 100 100 2 – 4 9 2
WP – Heineman (1IP, 1K, 0BB, 0H, 0R); LP – Hartigan (1/3IP, 0K, 1BB, 1H, 2R, 2ER)
Leading hitters – SWG: Shafer (1-2, SF, RBI), Parsons (1-3, RBI), Specht (1-2), Stanley (1-2), Whitten (1-2); RHS: Bullard (2-3, RBI), Medlin (2-3, RBI), Robinson (1-2, RBI), Abreu (1-4, 3B), Moebius (2-2)