PLEASANT GARDEN — Ragsdale’s Harrison Howard expected to contend once again among the area’s top runners. He ended up doing even better than that.
Howard, perennially one of the area’s top distance runners, won the boys race to highlight six top-15 finishes overall by area runners during Wednesday’s Guilford County Cross-Country Championship at Hagan Stone Park.
“It felt really good,” said Howard, a junior. “It was unexpected, but obviously I won’t complain about a first place and a solid time to go along with it.
“I’m happy with it. I didn’t think top three was going to be a stretch. But I definitely didn’t expect to be first, just by rankings. Unexpected.”
Howard ran the 5K high school course in 16 minutes, 7.69 seconds — plenty clear of Greensboro Day’s Sterling Sharpe, who took second in 16:15.22. He was among the leaders during the couple loops around the upper fields, then emerged from the woods with the lead and crossed the dam to the finish.
“Relief,” said Howard, who shaved over 41 seconds off last year’s third-place time. “I’ve raced here a lot, and I have a tendency to get a stitch over there (near the dam). And by the time I finished I just wanted it to end.
“I was excited to finish, but I was also worried I’d get caught,” he said with a laugh.
Also in the top 15 and earning all-county honors were: Wesleyan Christian’s Jones Barber, who was sixth in 17:14.80, and Southwest Guilford’s Meseret Tsegay, who was eighth in 17:26.71. Westchester Country Day’s Cruz Hesling, the reigning NCISAA 2A champion, was out with an injury.
Howard’s win is believed to be the first for Ragsdale since Sara Platek completed her string of girls titles in 2017 and the first boys title since Lance Hall in 2001. He aims to use it as a springboard into Tuesday’s Metro 4A meet at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex and the NCHSAA regional and state meets to follow.
“It’s not a ... (personal record), but it’s a really good time, all things considered,” he said. “I took the PSATs today like everyone else did. I didn’t think it’d be a very fast race. So running that time gives me some confidence that I can maybe knock down a lot.”
In the girls race, Westchester’s Ali Schwartz once again placed inside the top five, taking fifth in 19:58.96 — a three-second improvement over last year’s third-place finish. Last year’s champion, Page’s Allie Kinlaw, repeated with a 19:00.73.
Southwest Guilford’s Amanda Pipkin, who was ninth in 20:13.47, and teammate Isabel Davis, who was 13th in 20:44.74, also earned all-county. Claire Monson added a top-25 finish in 24th with a 22:02.47 as the Cowgirls finished sixth with 117 points, which was the highest among area teams.
Northern Guilford won the girls team total with 57 points, ahead of Grimsley with 87. Following Southwest, Westchester — which will run its conference and NCISAA meets at Hagan Stone the next two weeks — was eighth with 220, Ragsdale was ninth with 270 and Wesleyan was 10th with 283.
Grimsley won the boys team total with 44 points, easily outpacing Page with 121. Ragsdale was seventh with 216, Southwest was 10th with 240, Wesleyan was 11th with 243, High Point Central was 13th with 353 and Westchester was 14th with 385.