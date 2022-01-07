WINSTON-SALEM – Southwest Guilford finished tops among area teams while Ragsdale’s John Howard won two races to highlight Thursday’s Southwest Invitational indoor track meet at JDL Fast Track.
“It was awesome,” Southwest coach Charlie Brown said. “It’s so much better (at JDL). You’re on a track that’s broken several records. They hosted two or three national championships – NCAA Division III will be here this year. So, this track is phenomenal. We still have some polar bear meets, but this facility is phenomenal.”
Southwest tallied eight finishes inside the top five – including two victories. Jamie Blankenship won the girls pole vault with a height of 9-00.00, while Tamya Davidson won the girls shot put with a throw of 33-08.00.
Also placing in the top five were: Christian Woodbury (boys 1000 – third, 3:03.28), Sady Moody (girls shot put – second, 31-02.00), Jamie Mills-Widemon (girls triple jump – second, 31-06.00), as well as the girls 4x200 (third, 1:59, 42), girls 4x400 (fifth, 5:04.23) and boys 4x800 (fifth, 19:48.29) relays.
“We have a nice, young team,” Brown said. “But there are some good athletes. Dudley has one sprinter who’s national class. And the girl from Page who runs distance is national. So, there are a few very good athletes out there. So, this is really a nice place for them to run.”
Ragsdale’s Howard highlighted the individual performances by area athletes. He won the boys 1600 in 4:57.22 and the boys 3200 in 10:35.73 for the Tigers’ two top-five finishes.
In the 1600, he was right alongside Northern Guilford’s Matthew Weaver at the finish line, edging out the win by a hundredth of a second. He easily won the 3200 by 40 seconds.
“I’m pretty happy with it,” said Howard, who won the same two events at Southwest’s previous meet Dec. 7. “It’s not a PR, but it’s about what I was expecting. Anything under 10:30 is really good for indoor, and after running the mile I was just doing my best.
“I feel pretty happy,” he said of his season overall. “I had a really good race (previously). And just going into outdoor, I’m just focusing on that mile and 2 mile. This isn’t just conditioning though – I’d really love to qualify for states.”
Southern Guilford also had a strong day with four top-five finishes – including wins by Tianna Spinks in the girls 300 dash (41.96) and James Squires in the boys shot put (39-04.50). Spinks (girls 55 dash – third, 7:51) and the boys 4x200 relay (fourth, 1:39.09) also finished in the top five.
High Point Central and TW Andrews each had two top-five finishes. Ellic Locklear (boys shot put – third, 36-00.00) and Dakota Brown (boys shot put – fourth, 32-09.50) finished strong for the Bison, as did Correy McManus (boys 55 dash – second, 6.74) and Brenden Miller (boys 300 dash – fifth, 38.45) for the Red Raiders.
Dudley, which had 30 top-five finishes and seven victories, won the girls team total with 117 points and the boys team total with 102. Northern’s girls were second with 92, and Western Guilford’s boys were second with 79.
Southwest’s girls were sixth with 55.50, followed by Southern in ninth (16), Ragsdale in 11th (four) and Andrews in 12th (two). Ragsdale’s boys were eighth with 20 points, trailed by Southern and Southwest tied for ninth (16), Andrews in 11th (14) and Central in 12th (11).
The teams – plus a handful more – will run again at JDL Fast Track in the Guilford County championship Monday, Jan. 24. The venue will also host the NCHSAA state championships Feb. 11-12.
