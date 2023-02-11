JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale almost saw its hopes of a big win slip away. But it regrouped well and earned a key rivalry victory.
The Tigers led by double digits in the fourth quarter but needed overtime to fend off Southwest Guilford 93-86 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Friday in front of a large, boisterous crowd on Senior Night at Ragsdale.
In the girls game, Southwest pulled away thanks to a strong third quarter and rolled to a 45-32 victory.
“This is what it should be like when these two schools get together,” Ragsdale coach James Atkinson said. “The last few years we’ve been on top, and before that they were on top. But I know this year is what a rivalry should be. You should have close games, packed gyms, bands – everything. It’s good to see it at both places. And the students get involved. I thought it was just a great atmosphere.”
Kobe Parker scored 28 points – including 11 straight late in the third and early in the fourth – to lead the Tigers (15-9 overall, 9-5 conference), who pulled ahead of the Cowboys and Page in the conference standings – all three teams were tied for third coming into the final night of the regular season.
DeShawn Cuyler and KJ Burke each added 16 points while Ron Jones and Hamid Sesay each had 11 points as Ragsdale shot 42% for the game while Southwest shot 47%. But the Tigers did well grabbing offensive rebounds and getting to the foul line, finishing with slim advantages in makes and attempts both from field and from the line.
“It feels amazing,” said Parker, a senior guard. “The last time we played them they beat us, and it was pretty bad to feel that way. But it was good to get it back at home. … It did get a little scary there. We got into foul trouble – that was really it. But we knew we were going to stay tough and hold on.”
Ragsdale, catching fire with scores on eight of 10 possessions, went on a 20-2 run to lead by 13 with six minutes left in regulation. But the Cowboys – scoring on 12 of 15 possessions – outscored the Tigers 26-11 to roar back into the lead by two on a layup by Henry Giant with 24 seconds left.
But Cuyler answered with a layup with 10 seconds left, and neither team converted on its final possession as Southwest couldn’t get the ball inbounds out of a timeout, then Ragsdale had a shot blocked inside the final second and had the ball knocked away just before the buzzer.
The Cowboys briefly took a one-point lead early in overtime, but the Tigers responded with a driving layup by Gavyn Williams, followed by free throws by Parker and Williams to lead by five with 2:40 left in the extra frame. Southwest got back within three twice inside the final two minutes but couldn’t pull closer.
“I had to burn a few timeouts, which typically we don’t do,” Atkinson said. “But it was just calming them down and reminding them of strategy, reminding them of: ‘We’re fine. We’ve just got to keep doing what we do. Just go out, have fun and get back on defense. It’s going to happen good for us.’ I didn’t think it’d take us overtime, but they bought in. The biggest thing was just keeping them composed.”
Noah Goldston scored 33 points to lead the Cowboys (15-8, 8-6), who led by as much as seven in the first half and carried a 36-33 advantage into halftime. Cobin Wilson added 15 points while Martin Giant followed with 11 points as Southwest – which won the team’s previous meeting by three – expects to be the conference’s No. 4 seed.
“It was inconsistent,” Cowboys coach Greg Vlazny said. “The message has been: We’ve got to play the full 32 minutes. The wins are in the details, especially with the style of defense we play. Anybody can run up and down, but that doesn’t mean you’re playing well. It’s the details. We weren’t locked into the details for the full 32 like we needed to be.”
GIRLS GAME
Sa’Mya McCullough scored 13 points to lead Southwest (14-10, 8-6), which finished third behind powerhouses Northern Guilford and Northwest Guilford. Taylor Watford, Ally Guglielmo and Aleesia Everette each chipped in eight points.
“We played pretty well,” Cowgirls coach Nick Scarborough said. “We played hard and that’s what we were looking for – just overall energy and effort. They had a few different wrinkles tonight, so I think we did a good job adjusting and sticking to the game plan at certain points. It was a good effort.”
The teams were tied 24-24 at halftime. But Southwest outscored Ragsdale 13-2 in the third to lead by 11 heading to the final quarter. The Cowgirls extended their cushion to 13 in the fourth as the Tigers only got as close as seven with 5 1/2 minutes left.
“I think defensively we did a good job rotating,” Scarborough said. “Early on, they made a few tough 3s, and we were hoping that wouldn’t last all night. We did a pretty decent job boxing out – keeping (senior center Nicole Tarver) off the glass. We were able to force jump shots and get rebounds. That helped us get into transition.”
Mya Patrick scored 13 points while Ja’Maya Boddie added nine points to lead Ragsdale (4-17, 2-12). All of the Metro Conference schools will meet today to finalize plans for next week’s conference tournament.
“We played OK,” Tigers coach Ren Stewart said. “We had moments when I think we played well, and we had moments when we just stood around. That made it a little difficult. I know it’s hard on the seniors because of Senior Night. But they played their hearts out – we just didn’t get there tonight.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
RAGSDALE BOYS 93, SOUTHWEST GUILFORD 86
SWG 14 22 16 26 8 – 86
RHS 17 16 20 25 15 – 93
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Noah Goldston 33, Corbin Wilson 15, Martin Giant 11, H. Giant 6, Harrison 5, Scarborough 5, Lloyd 5, Bennett 4, Twyman 2
RAGSDALE
Kobe Parker 28, DeShawn Cuyler 16, KJ Burke 16, Ron Jones 11, Hamid Sesay 11, Williams 6, Stephens 4, Green 1
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD GIRLS 45, RAGSDALE 32
SWG 14 10 13 8 – 45
RHS 11 13 2 6 – 32
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Sa’Mya McCullough 13, Watford 8, Guglielmo 8, Everette 8, Bush 6, Freeman 2
RAGSDALE
Mya Patrick 13, Boddie 9, Tower 6, Atwater 4