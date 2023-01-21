newhpu.jpg

RADFORD, Va. – Radford opened a big lead in the first half and defeated High Point University 95-80 in Big South men’s basketball at the Dedmon Center on Saturday.

The Highlanders, which led 46-33 at the half, dominated inside, holding a 48-28 margin in points in the paint and a 43-27 rebounding advantage, They scored 27 second-chance points off 20 offensive rebounds and 21 points off 17 HPU turnovers.

