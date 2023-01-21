RADFORD, Va. – Radford opened a big lead in the first half and defeated High Point University 95-80 in Big South men’s basketball at the Dedmon Center on Saturday.
The Highlanders, which led 46-33 at the half, dominated inside, holding a 48-28 margin in points in the paint and a 43-27 rebounding advantage, They scored 27 second-chance points off 20 offensive rebounds and 21 points off 17 HPU turnovers.
DaQuan Smith led Radford (12-9, 6-2 Big South) with 22 points, and Justin Archer had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Antoine Bryan had 16 points.
HPU (10-10, 2-6 Big South) never led but trailed just 32-30 after Jaden House hit two free throws with 6:18 left in the first half. Radford then scored seven straight to start its 14-3 run over the remainder of the half.
Zack Austin, who hit 8 of 13 field goal attempts and was 5 of 5 from the free throw line, led the Panthers with 26 points. Abdoulaye Thiam and Emmanuel Izunabor added 13 points each, and Izunabor grabbed eight rebounds. House finished with 10.
The Panthers play host to Campbell on Wednesday.