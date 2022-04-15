HIGH POINT — High Point University’s bats went silent Friday after speaking loudly a day earlier.
The Panthers (12-23, 7-7 Big South) mustered just six hits and lost to Radford 14-1 in the second game of a three-game Big South series at Williard Stadium. That was the opposite of their 15-5, 16-hit victory over the Highlanders on Thursday.
HPU produced its only run in the seventh when Charlie Klingler singled and scored Jackson Melton, who poked a one-out double. Klingler was then erased on a doubler play,
HPU advanced just one other baserunner past second, when Jason Fields led off the fourth with a double and went to third on a fielder’s choice.
The tone for the Panthers offense was set in the first when they were unable to capitalize on the first two batters reaching on singles.
The Highlanders raked five HPU pitchers for 16 hits. Panther starter Teddy Merritt held Radford scoreless for the first three innings, then gave up three runs in fourth in taking the loss.
With runners on first and third, a shot up the middle ricocheted off Merritt, allowing the first run to score. Another infield hit brought in another run and a wild pitch led to the third. Merritt gave up another in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk.
Reid Viar replaced Merritt and gave up two in .the sixth and was charged with two of the four that crossed the plate in the eighth, Parker Dean gave up the other two, Jack Nathan gave up the first two of four in ninth without allowing a hit, and C.J. Neese surrendered a two-run homer.
On Thursday, HPU took control with a six-run third capped by Melton’s two-run triple to go up 7-3 and added three in the fourth on Cole Singsank’s homer. They put two more on the board in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Fields and Adam Stuart each drove in two runs. Peyton Carr, Blake Suttton and Miggy Echazarreta had a RBI each.
The series finale is scheduled today at 1 p.m.