BUIES CREEK – Skyler Prillaman scored in the 94th minute to help second-seeded High Point University beat top-seeded Campbell 2-1 on Sunday at Campbell in the Big South Conference tournament final.
The championship was the Panthers' seventh in 10 finals appearances and first since 2017. They have appeared in five of the last eight finals and won three.
The score was tied at the end of regulation, after High Point – which lost to Campbell in last season's final – scored in the 30th minute by Magdalena Schwarz and the Camels answered in the 81st minute.
In overtime, Salome Prat controlled the ball, quickly eluded her defender and dribbled across midfield. She dished a diagonal pass to Prillaman on the right side.
Prillaman lofted a shot from the right side of the penalty area that found the left-side netting and ended the match with 6:43 left in the opening 10-minute overtime period.
Prillaman – who played club soccer with Piedmont Triad FC – earned tournament MVP, joining teammates Prat, London Lewis and Shaylyn Owen – a former Ledford and PTFC standout – on the 13-player all-tournament team.
Morgan Hairston, who also played for PTFC and starred at East Forsyth, made 11 saves in goal for the Panthers, who will learn their NCAA Tournament opponent Monday afternoon.
Tournament play will begin Friday-Sunday at campus sites.
More on Sunday's match will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Enterprise.