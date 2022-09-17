HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian beat Charlotte Country Day 3-1 in a battle of NCISAA boys soccer powers Friday at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.

Jake Chilton, Eli Pome and Patrick Hissim each scored for the Trojans, ranked No. 62 nationally, No. 13 in the state and No. 1 among NCISAA 4A teams by MaxPreps. Sean Jacobs, Ethan Jamroz and Hissim each had an assist.

Trending Videos