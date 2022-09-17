HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian beat Charlotte Country Day 3-1 in a battle of NCISAA boys soccer powers Friday at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.
Jake Chilton, Eli Pome and Patrick Hissim each scored for the Trojans, ranked No. 62 nationally, No. 13 in the state and No. 1 among NCISAA 4A teams by MaxPreps. Sean Jacobs, Ethan Jamroz and Hissim each had an assist.
Wesleyan improved to 12-1, while Buccaneers, No. 77 nationally, No. 16 in the state and No. 3 in the NCISAA 4A, dipped to 10-3.
WESTCHESTER CD, DAVIDSON DAY
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day defeated Davidson Day 2-1 in a meeting of NCISAA boys soccer powers Friday at Westchester’s Kennedy Field.
Ben Van Dessel and Bo Brigman each scored for the Wildcats (7-0), who trailed midway through the first half but took a 2-1 lead into halftime after a free kick by Van Dessel and a penalty kick by Brigman.
Nolan Patterson made 15 saves in goal for Westchester, ranked No. 3 among NCISAA 2A teams while Davidson Day (8-3-1) is ranked No. 2.
LEDFORD, FORBUSH
EAST BEND – Ledford equaled Forbush in a scoreless tie Friday in nonconference boys soccer at Forbush.
The Panthers moved to 5-3-2 overall.
FOOTBALL
TW ANDREWS, REIDSVILLE
REIDSVILLE – State power Reidsville raced past TW Andrews 48-0 in Mid-State 2A Conference football Friday at Reidsville.
The Red Raiders, who trailed 34-0 at halftime, dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
HP CENTRAL, DUDLEY
HIGH POINT – State power Dudley cruised by High Point Central 49-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference football Friday at AJ Simeon Stadium.
Zion McCoy ran 13 times for 56 yards to lead the Bison (0-4 overall, 0-1 conference).
BISHOP McGUINNESS, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON
DAVIDSON – Bishop McGuinness fell 68-21 against host Community School of Davidson in Conference A 1A/2A football Friday.
The Villains, who trailed 48-14 at halftime, dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson rolled past Lexington in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference football Friday at East.
The Golden Eagles, who led 14-0 at halftime, improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
GLENN, PARKLAND
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn defeated Parkland 38-8 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference football Friday at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
The Bobcats improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, WEST STANLY
MIDWAY – Oak Grove topped West Stanly 24-12 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference football Friday at Oak Grove.
Isaiah McGuffin scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Grizzlies (5-0), who led 17-6 at halftime. Karson Williams also scored on a pass from Connor Creech, and Aiden Daugherty kicked a field goal.
RAGSDALE, NORTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale edged Northern Guilford 38-37 in Metro 4A Conference football Friday at Northern.
Devin Hackstall scored on a 4-yard run inside the final minute to cap a 76-yard drive that pulled the Tigers, who trailed 37-23 heading to the fourth, within one. Then Hackstall found Chance Pickard on the 2-point pass to pull ahead.
Hackstall also completed two touchdown throws to Deshawn Cuyler, while Fabian Diggs had a rushing touchdown for Ragsdale (1-3 overall, 1-0 conference), which led 20-0 in the first and 23-15 at halftime. Eleazer Holebrook returned a fumble recovery 95 yards for a touchdown.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, ROCKINGHAM CO.
WENTWORTH – Southern Guilford beat Rockingham County 33-25 in Mid-State 3A Conference football Friday at Rockingham County.
The Storm improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, SALISBURY
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville lost 35-12 against Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference football Friday at Cushwa Stadium.
The Bulldogs dipped to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
TRINITY, CARRBORO
CARRBORO – Trinity topped Carrboro 18-13 in nonconference football Friday at Carrboro.
The Bulldogs trailed 13-6 at halftime and the margin held into the fourth quarter. Trinity scored on a run to pull within one with three minutes left but missed on the 2-point attempt.
The Bulldogs got a stop and a punt, setting up a passing touchdown with under a minute left to surge ahead. Trinity improved to 4-1 overall.
WHEATMORE, ASHEBORO
TRINITY – Wheatmore fell 18-13 against Asheboro in nonconference football Friday at Wheatmore.
The Warriors dropped to 1-4 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS
BISHOP, CALVARY DAY
CLEMMONS – Bishop McGuinness swept past Calvary Day 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Friday at Tanglewood Park.
No. 1 Izzy Ross (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Nina Holton (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Adelaide Jernigan (6-0, 6-1), No. 4 Sarah Pulliam (6-4, 4-6, 10-3), No. 5 Kate Dennen (6-4, 3-6, 10-3) and No. 6 Lily Winters (6-1, 6-3) won in singles. No. 1 Ross/Holton (8-4), No. 2 Jernigan/Pulliam (8-2) and No. 3 Dennen/Winters (8-2) won in doubles.
Bishop improved to 9-1 overall.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
WESTCHESTER CD, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day defeated crosstown foe Wesleyan Christian A 5-1 in middle school boys soccer Friday at Westchester.
Ben Covington had two goals while Griffin Adams had a goal and two assists for the Wildcats. Whit Hauser and Hampton Cumby each added a goal.