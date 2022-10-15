HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day edged rival Caldwell 1-0 in PTAC boys soccer Friday night at Westchester.
Ben Van Dessel scored a second-half goal for the Wildcats (11-3 overall, 5-3 conference), who were keyed by seniors Bo Brigman, Cleveland Armentrout and Quinto Keomalaythong. Nolan Patterson made seven saves in goal.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, RABUN GAP
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian lost 2-1 in overtime against Rabun Gap in boys soccer Friday at Wesleyan.
The Trojans dipped to 16-4 overall.
FOOTBALL
TW ANDREWS, MOREHEAD
EDEN – TW Andrews fell 28-27 against Morehead in Mid-State 2A Conference football Friday at Morehead.
The Red Raiders moved to 4-5 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, SMITH
GREENSBORO – High Point Central lost 35-20 against Smith in Mid-State 3A Conference football Friday at Smith.
Cory Crump completed 7 of 11 for 145 yards plus ran eight times for 47 yards and a touchdown for the Bison (1-7 overall, 1-4 conference), who trailed 13-6 at halftime.. Zion McCoy added 13 carries for 62 yards, while Donnell Prince had four catches for 58 yards.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford faltered 49-21 against state power Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference football Friday at Jamieson Stadium.
The Cowboys, who trailed 35-7 at halftime, dipped to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, METROLINA CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian lost 41-14 against Metrolina Christian in conference football Friday at the High Point Athletic Complex.
The Cougars moved to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness fell 28-7 against Mountain Island Charter in conference football Friday at Bishop.
The Villains dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson shut out South Davidson 20-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference football Friday at East.
The Golden Eagles improved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
GLENN, MOUNT TABOR
KERNERSVILLE – Mount Tabor shut down Glenn 21-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference football Friday at Glenn.
The Bobcats, who trailed 14-0 at halftime, dipped to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale fell 47-21 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference football Friday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers, who trailed 28-14 at halftime, dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, EASTERN GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – Southern Guilford lost 34-21 against Eastern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference football Friday at Eastern.
The Storm moved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, SOUTHERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – High Point Central rolled past Southern Guilford 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Friday at Central.
Emma Burks had 11 kills and 12 aces for the Bison (13-8 overall, 12-2 conference). Ava Burton added eight kills and two blocks, while Aubrey Evans had six kills and four blocks. April Htun chipped in five aces and 10 digs. Kate Morgan, Burton and Burks each had three assists.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, RABUN GAP
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian lost 19-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-18 against Rabun Gap in volleyball Friday at Wesleyan.
The Trojans, who were led by Caroline Lennon, moved to 3-12 overall.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day fell 25-12, 25-6, 25-16 against Caldwell in PTAC volleyball Friday at Westchester.
The Wildcats dipped to 7-9 overall and 3-6 in the conference.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day tied rival Caldwell 0-0 in boys soccer Friday at Westchester.
Preston Kendrick got the shutout in goal, keyed by the defense of Whit Hauser, Garrett Le, Rudduck Clinard, Clark Clodfelter and Bo Culler for the Wildcats.