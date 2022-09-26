HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day defeated crosstown rival High Point Christian 4-2 in PTAC boys soccer Friday night in front of a large crowd at Westchester’s Kennedy Field.
Ben Van Dessel scored twice for the Wildcats. Will Rives and Chase Hesling each scored once, while Nolan Patterson made 11 saves in goal.
Westchester, ranked No. 40 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCISAA 2A teams, improved to 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference, while the Cougars dipped to 4-8 and 0-3.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, LANCASTER MENNONITE
LANCASTER, Pa. – Wesleyan Christian beat Lancaster Mennonite 2-0 in boys soccer Friday at Lancaster Mennonite.
Taj Johnson and Mac Mills each scored for the Trojans (14-1), ranked No. 33 nationally, No. 6 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 4A teams. Donovan Calhoun had two assists. Bob Davis got the win in goal.
VOLLEYBALL
HP CHRISTIAN, WESTCHESTER CD
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian swept crosstown rival Westchester Country Day 25-20, 25-16, 25-11 in PTAC volleyball Friday in Westchester’s Brooks Gym.
Sophie Braetzkus had eight kills for the Cougars (7-10 overall, 3-0 conference). Catie McDonald added six kills and three blocks, while Kinslee Britton had 19 assists and nine digs, and Jordan Karpovich had six aces.
In the JV match, HPCA won 25-19, 25-13 to improve to 7-5. Kayden Walker had six aces, while Lila Allred and Landyn Smith had four. Blakely Bowman had five digs.
FOOTBALL
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford defeated Western Guilford 38-7 in Metro 4A Conference football Friday at Southwest.
The Cowboys improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, COVENANT DAY
MATTHEWS – High Point Christian lost 42-0 against Covenant Day in conference football Friday at Covenant Day.
The Cougars moved to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
BISHOP, CARVER
KERNERSVILLE – Carver edged Bishop McGuinness 14-12 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference football Friday at Bishop.
The Villains dipped to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
GLENN, REAGAN
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn fell 28-26 against Reagan in Central Piedmont 4A Conference football Friday at Glenn.
The Bobcats dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale lost 21-7 against Page in Metro 4A Conference football Friday at Page.
The Tigers moved to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
S. GUILFORD, NE GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford topped Northeast Guilford 22-6 in Mid-State 3A Conference football Friday at Southern.
Jamias Ferere completed 8 of 19 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns for the Storm (3-2 overall, 2-0 conference), who led 8-0 at halftime. Rydell Herbin had 21 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown.
Conner Field added two catches for 65 yards and one touchdown. Antwan McCauley had five tackles on defense.
THOMASVILLE, N. ROWAN
SPENCER – Thomasville won 45-13 against North Rowan in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference football Friday at North Rowan.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
CROSS-COUNTRY
GREENSBORO XC INVITATIONAL
PLEASANT GARDEN – Twenty area runners finished in the top 50 of their respective divisions to highlight Saturday’s 38th annual Greensboro XC Invitational at Hagan Stone Park.
Finishing in the top 50 were: Trinity’s Jose Castillo (21st, 19:11.14); Oak Grove’s Dylan Lodle (26th, 19:27. 07), Xavier Lodle (27th, 19:27. 42), Mason McMillan (23rd, 17:52.83) and Aiden Edwards (46th, 18:34.33); Wesleyan Christian’s Jones Barber (12th, 17:23.09); East Davidson’s Matt McLean (49th, 18:37.86), Caleb Machorro (50th, 18:39.65) and Chase Ciccone (34th, 20:38.83); Ragsdale’s John Howard (fifth, 16:05.41) in the boys races;
Wesleyan Christian’s Joi Norman (30th, 24:12.30) and Fiona King (31st, 24:15.05); High Point Central’s Lindsey Shaw (43rd, 24:43.28); East Davidson’s Erin Gardner (19th, 21:59.08) and Avery Tysinger (44th, 23:21.25); Oak Gove’s Natalia Everhart (28th, 22:16.25), Chloe Koper (29th, 22:22.67), Katherine Lockamy (35th, 22:52.37), Makinley Beers (39th, 23:01.52) and Rachel Vannoy (42nd, 23:13.64) in the girls races.