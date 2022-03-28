ASHEVILLE — Wesleyan Christian fell 11-8 against TC Roberson in baseball Saturday at TC Roberson.
Hudson Lance had four hits and two RBIs to lead the Trojans (7-2), who led 6-2 through two innings but allowed six runs in the sixth inning. Christian Walker added two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, Grayson McDonald had a home run and three RBIs, and Grant Aycock had one hit and an RBI.
On the mound, Will Papciak struck out four in 3 1/3 innings, while Ethan Gravely also struck out four in 2 1/3 innings. Lance also struck out one in a third of an inning.
CORRECTION
A story in Sunday’s Enterprise incorrectly identified High Point Christian player Will Hodge from the Cougars’ game Saturday against Parrott Academy. Hodge had an RBI single in the sixth inning and earlier scored a run as a courtesy runner.