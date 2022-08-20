HPCA logo (for web)

HIGH POINT – High Point Christian rolled past the North Wake Saints 38-20 in nonconference football Friday at the High Point Athletic Complex.

Ethan Devore ran 16 times for 159 yards and a touchdown to lead the Cougars (1-0). Garrett Weldner added 11 rushes for 101 yards and one touchdown. Benny Limbacher had 35 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

