HIGH POINT – High Point Christian rolled past the North Wake Saints 38-20 in nonconference football Friday at the High Point Athletic Complex.
Ethan Devore ran 16 times for 159 yards and a touchdown to lead the Cougars (1-0). Garrett Weldner added 11 rushes for 101 yards and one touchdown. Benny Limbacher had 35 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Campbell Throckmorton, who recovered a fumble, and Wesley Smith, who caused a fumble, each had seven tackles. Bryson Thomas added six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery, while Mack Johnson had six tackles, a fumble caused and a fumble recovery to highlight a defense that forced four turnovers.
SCORING SUMMARY
NWS 6 6 0 8 – 20
HPCA 10 28 0 0 – 38
FIRST QUARTER
HPCA – Benny Limbacher 3 pass from John Blalock (David Green PAT)
NWS – Damiano Mastroianni 70 pass from Max Alexander (2-point failed)
HPCA – FG David Green 35
SECOND QUARTER
HPCA – Garrett Weldner 33 run (Green PAT)
NWS – Ethan Curry 8 run (2-point failed)
HPCA – Limbacher 9 pass from Blalock (Green PAT)
HPCA – Ethan Devore 9 run (Green PAT)
HPCA – Bryson Thomas 3 run (Green PAT)
FOURTH QUARTER
NWS – Mastroianni 47 pass from Alexander (Hartley pass from Alexander)
TRINITY, CHATHAM CENTRAL
BEAR CREEK – Trinity crushed Chatham Central 52-0 in nonconference football Friday at Chatham Central.
Dominic Payne totaled 91 yards rushing and 115 yards passing, completing 4 of 8 attempts to lead the Bulldogs. He accounted for four touchdowns – three passing and one rushing.
Bo Gibson added 82 yards rushing and one touchdown, while Dylan Hodges had 69 yards rushing and scored one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown as Trinity totaled 368 yards on offense.
Chance Grogan, who hit all six of his extra points, also had a rushing touchdown while Brandon Campbell had a receiving touchdown.
EAST DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE
CLIMAX – East Davidson fell 31-14 against Providence Grove in nonconference football Friday at Providence Grove.
Andrew Canter completed nine passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns for Providence Grove. Zander Cheek had four catches for 100 yards and one touchdown, plus ran for eight runs for 62 yards. Zane Cheek had 12 runs for 63 yards and a touchdown.
East dipped to 0-1 while Providence Grove moved to 1-0.
GLENN, TERRY SANFORD
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn lost 28-12 against Terry Sanford in nonconference football Friday at Glenn.
The Bobcats (0-1), led 6-0 at halftime, scored midway through the fourth to pull within 14-12 but missed the 2-point conversion before Terry Sanford (1-0) pulled away late.
THOMASVILLE, ALBEMARLE
ALBEMARLE – Thomasville topped Albemarle 14-0 in nonconference football Friday at Albemarle.
The Bulldogs moved to 1-0 while Albemarle dipped to 0-1.
WHEATMORE, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO – West Davidson edged Wheatmore 27-21 in nonconference football Friday at West Davidson.
The Dragons improved to 1-0 while the Warriors dropped to 0-1.
S. GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Southeast Guilford topped Southern Guilford 44-13 in nonconference football Friday at Southeast.
The Falcons moved to 1-0 while the Storm dipped to 0-1.
RAGSDALE, NE GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE – Ragsdale fell 28-22 against Northeast Guilford in nonconference football Friday at Northeast.
The Tigers, who were tied 14-14 at halftime, dropped to 0-1 while the Rams improved to 1-0.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTCHESTER CD, SALEM BAPTIST
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day raced past Salem Baptist 9-0 in nonconference boys soccer Friday at Kennedy Field.
Ben Van Dessel had three goals and an assist to lead the Wildcats (1-0). Harriss Covington added two goals and an assist. Coleman Schwartz, Will Rives, Caleb Winstead and Beck Wilson each had a goal. Wilson also had an assist.
Nolan Patterson earned the shutout in goal.
LEDFORD, WATAUGA
BOONE – Ledford fell 1-0 against host Watauga on Friday in the Mellow Mushroom Invitational boys soccer tournament.
It was the first match of the season for the Panthers.
VOLLEYBALL
WESTCHESTER CD, SALEM BAPTIST
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day swept past Salem Baptist 25-6, 25-18, 25-19 in nonconference volleyball Friday at Brooks Gym.
Anna Beth Merritt had 19 digs, 17 assists, two kills and 10 aces to lead the Wildcats (1-0). Ava Klein had four kills, three blocks and one ace, while Brooklyn Vogler had seven kills, six digs and one block.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, VANDALIA
GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian topped Vandalia Christian 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 in volleyball Friday at Vandalia.
Abbie Merhoff had 10 kills, two aces and three blocks for the Trojans (1-3). Karli Totel had 12 kills, while Caroline Lennon had four aces. Cate Barnwell had 30 assists and two aces, and Reece Neal had nine digs.