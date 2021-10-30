TRIAD — Seven area teams have qualified for the NCHSAA football playoffs, as the association released its brackets Saturday.
Thomasville, Bishop McGuinness, East Davidson, Southern Guilford, Ledford Oak Grove and Glenn will continue play Friday. Thomasville, Ledford, Oak Grove and Glenn will host home games.
The first-round matchups will be:
- 1A West — No. 6 Thomasville (7-2) vs. No. 27 Highland Tech (0-9); No. 10 Andrews (6-3) vs. No. 23 Bishop McGuinness (2-7)
- 2A West — No. 11 Bunker Hill (9-1) vs. No. 22 East Davidson (6-4)
- 3A West — No. 1 Pisgah (9-1) vs. No. 32 Southern Guilford (4-6); No. 14 Ledford (7-3) vs. No. 19 Central Davidson (7-2); No. 15 Oak Grove (7-2) vs. No. 18 East Lincoln (7-3)
- 4A West — No. 5 Glenn (7-2) vs. No. 28 Providence (6-4).
N. DAVIDSON, LEDFORD
WALLBURG — North Davidson took control by scoring 28 points in the second and third quarters and defeated Ledford 35-14 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A contest at Ledford on Friday.
The Black Knights led 28-7 after the scoring burst and each team scored seven points in the fourth quarter. North won the league championship at 5-0 and is 6-3 overall. Ledford finishes fourth at 2-3 and is 7-3 overall.
Nathan Carr threw for 149 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Panthers. Cameron Walker led Ledford’s rushing attack with 63 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
OAK GROVE, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON — Oak Grove edged host Central Davidson 35-28 in a game that decided second-place in the Mid-Piedmont 3A on Friday. Oak Grove quarterback Connor Creech passed for 112 yards, a touchdown to Ethan Yarboroough and an interception. He also ran for 100 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns. Kaden Hart ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Oak Grove finishes the regular season at 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the league while Central ends at 3-2 in the league and 7-2 overall.
WALKERTOWN, T.W. ANDREWS
WALKERTOWN — Walkertown topped visiting T.W. Andrews 52-8 in a Mid-State 2A contest. The Red Raiders finish the season 1-8 overall and 0-6 in the league.
NW GUILFORD, SW GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Northwest Guilford edged Southwest Guilford 37-33 in a Metro 4A contest Friday at Southwest. Southwest finishes the season 4-6 and sixth in the league at 2-5.
E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson defeated visiting West Davidson 54-7 in Central Carolina 2A/1A action Friday. East finishes the regular season 6-4 and tied with Thomasville and North Rowan for second in the conference at 4-2.
PROVIDENCE GROVE, WHEATMORE
TRINITY — Providence Grove routed Wheatmore 66-12 in a Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A contest at Wheatmore on Friday. The Patriots led 21-0 after one quarter, 42-12 at the half and 49-12 going into the third quarter. Wheatmore ends the season 3-6 and sixth in the PAC at 0-5.
SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH, TRINITY
FARMER — Southwestern Randolph torched Trinity 53-6 in a Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A game at Southwestern on Friday. Trinity ends the season 4-6 and fifth in the league at 1-4.
THOMASVILLE, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON — Thomasville did all of its scoring in the first half and rolled past rival Lexington 42-6 in a Central Carolina 2A/1A contest at Lexington on Friday. The Bulldogs led 22-0 after the first quarter. Lexington avoided a shutout in the fourth quarter. Thomasville finishes the regular season 7-2 and tied for second in the conference at 4-2.
CHRIST THE KING, BISHOP
HUNTERSVILLE — Christ the King came from behind and defeated visiting Bishop McGuinness 24-14 on Friday. Bishop led 8-0 after one quarter, but Christ the King forged ahead 16-8 at halftime. The Villains finish the regular season 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the 1A West A Conference.
RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale ended a disappointing season on a positive note Friday, defeating Western Guilford 53-0 in Metro 4A action at Western. The Tigers finish the season 2-8 and seventh in the conference at 2-8.
GLENN, DAVIE
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn rushed for 447 yards and outscored Davie County 62-28 in a Central Piedmont 4A contest at Glenn on Friday. With the victory, the Bobcats tied Reagan for the conference championship at 6-1.
NCHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS
TRIAD — Area teams will begin play Monday in the NCHSAA boys soccer playoffs. Trinity, East Davidson, Ledford and Southwest Guilford will host home games.
The first-roundup matchups will be:
1A West — No. 19 Bishop McGuinness (7-12-2) at No. 14 Piedmont Community Charter (13-3-1); No. 23 Thomasville (5-11-0) at No. 10 Langtree Charter (8-7-1)
2A West — No. 24 North Surry (7-9-1) at No. 9 Trinity (11-6-1), 6 p.m.; No. 28 Wheatmore (9-8-0) at No. 5 North Forsyth (12-2-0), 6 p.m.; No. 19 Patton (14-4-1) at No. 14 East Davidson (11-5-1)
3A West — No. 22 High Point Central (9-5-1) at No. 11 Forestview (14-6-1), 6 p.m.; No. 23 East Henderson (7-12-3) at No. 10 Ledford (15-2-3), 6 p.m.
4A West — No. 28 Ragsdale (12-10-1) at No. 5 Weddington (12-3-3), 6 p.m.; No. 31 Page (10-10-0) at No. 2 Southwest Guilford (19-1-1), 7 p.m.
CROSS-COUNTRY
4A MIDWEST
KERNERSVILLE — Southwest Guilford’s girls finished 15th as a team to highlight Saturday’s 4A Midwest regional at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.
Cuthbertson won with 43 points, followed by Weddington with 47 in the 21-team field.
Southwest finished with 416 points, as Amanda Pipkin (54th, 21:01.81), Claire Monson (57th, 21:10.78) and Carolyn Isabel Davis (73rd, 22:02.59) posted top-100 finishes.
On the boys side, Mount Tabor won with 45 points, edging Weddington with 46 points in the 23-team field.
3A MIDWEST
SALISBURY — Three area runners finished in the top five to highlight Saturday’s 3A Midwest Regional at Salisbury Community Park.
Ledford’s Isaac Reyna was second in 17:08.73 and Southern Guilford’s Nicholas Epps was fourth in 17:20.59 in the boys race, while Oak Grove’s Chloe Koper was fifth in 21:14.33 in the girls race.
Lake Norman Charter won the boys team score with 68 points, followed by South Rowan with 95 points in the 18-team field. Oak Grove was eighth with 239, and Ledford was 13th with 345.
Lake Norman Charter — placing four runners in the top 10 — also won the girls team total with 48 points, ahead of East Rowan with 88 points in the 12-team field. Oak Grove was sixth with 170 points.
2A MIDWEST
DOBSON — Six area runners posted top-25 finishes to highlight Saturday’s 2A Midwest regional at Fisher River Park.
East Davidson’s Gracie Prevette (10th, 22:09.40), Fatima Cepeda (24th, 23:33.10) and Chloe Montgomery (25th, 23:36.36) finished in the top 25 for the girls, while Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood (11th, 18:32.99), TW Andrews’ John Shearin IV (18th, 19:04.19) and East Davidson’s Caleb Machorro (25th, 19:34.03) were in the top 25 for the boys.
West Stanly won the girls team total with 47 points, beating Surry Central with 69 points in the 10-team field. East Davidson was fourth with 109, Wheatmore was ninth with 230 and Trinity was 10th with 286.
West Stanly also won the boys team total with 32 points, topping Wilkes Central with 105 in the 12-team field. East Davidson was eighth with 193, and Wheatmore was ninth with 201.
Also posting top-50 finishes were: East’s Avery Tysinger (26th, 23:42.86), Kaitlynn Gore (41st, 25:05.57); TW Andrews’ Ashley Bowman (45th, 25:40.40) and Nijayah Townes (48th, 25:50.40); and Wheatmore’s Brianna Hill (47th, 25:49.10) for the girls; Wheatmore’s Hayden Yates (37th, 20:03.80); East’s Matthew Bressi (40th, 20:13.98) and Dallas Salter (47th, 20:29.27); and Trinity’s Trajan Johnson (43rd, 20:17.04).
1A MIDWEST
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness’ boys were first while the girls were third in the team scores during Saturday’s 1A Midwest regional at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.
CJ Pacholke was second in the boys race in 17:18.47 to lead the Villains. Evan Sturgill was eighth in 17:56.35, Arrington Culbertson was 10th in 18:18.70, Noah Goodwas was 11th in 18:30.27, Alessandro Lopez-Morales was 18th in 18:55.70, and Scott Craven was 24th in 19:19.19.
Bishop’s boys totaled 48 points as a team, topping second-place South Stanly with 58 points in the 13-team field. Bishop’s girls were third among six teams with 79 points, behind Gray Stone Day with 38 and Bradford Prep Charter with 72.
Sofia Wolff was third in 21:55.10, followed by Monserat Garcia in sixth in 22:48.86, Julia Sullivan in 11th in 23:27.53, Katelyn Hawley in 32nd in 26:06.05, and Ava Goodman in 33rd in 26:08.28.
VOLLEYBALL
BISHOP, UNION ACADEMY
MONROE — Fifth-seeded Bishop McGuinness took top-seeded Union Academy to the brink but fell 22-25, 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 15-12 on Saturday at Union Academy in the fourth round of the 1A West playffs.
The Villains, making their second-straight appearance in the regional semifinals, finished the season with a 25-6-1 overall record.