PINEHURST – High Point Central’s Davis DeLille took fourth individually after finishing in a four-way tie for first place Tuesday to cap the NCHSAA 3A boys golf state championship at Pinehurst No. 6.
DeLille, an East Carolina recruit, fired a 74 on Monday to sit in second place at the midway point and added a 75 on Tuesday for a 149 total – matching Forestview’s Nick Norman, JH Rose’s Luke Mosley and Cape Fear’s Gavin Drose. Mosley eventually won medalist in a playoff.
JH Rose won the team title with a 312-304–616 by 17 shots over second-place Terry Sanford. Making their first team appearance since 2005, the Bison – also featuring Ian White, Riley Johnson and Hunter Busick – totaled a team score of 357-361–718 to finish 12th.
1A CHAMPIONSHIP
SOUTHERN PINES – Bishop McGuinness finished seventh in the NCHSAA 1A boys golf state championship Tuesday at Longleaf Golf and Family Club.
William Grissom shot an 84-93–177 to tie for 24th individually and lead the Villains, who also featured Sam Sherrill, Ted Williams and Riggs Handy. Bishop finished with a 388-391–779 team total.
South Stanley won the team total with a 337-342–679, edging Mitchell, which was led by medalist Connor Warren (76-70–146), by two shots.
2A CHAMPIONSHIP
PINEHURST – East Surry captured the NCHSAA 2A boys golf state championship Tuesday at Foxfire’s Red Fox course.
East Surry totaled a 328-326–654 to beat second-place Midway, which was led by medalist Logan Atkins (76-72–148), by 11 shots.
Wheatmore’s Ryan Baynard tied for 66th with a 92-94–186.
4A CHAMPIONSHIP
PINEHURST – Charlotte Catholic held on to win the NCHSAA 4A boys golf state championship Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 8.
Charlotte Catholic, which had an 11-shot lead after Monday’s first round, totaled a 306-315–621 team score to hold off Green Hope by three shots. Charlotte Catholic’s Will Hartman captured a five-shot win at 72-71–143.
Ragsdale’s Jack Boyer tied for 19th at 81-77-158, while Glenn’s Chase McLaughlin tied for 38th at 83-82–165 to highlight area individuals.
NCISAA QUALIFIERS
GREENSBORO – Three area golfers qualified Monday for next week’s NCISAA state golf championships.
Wesleyan Christian’s Sean Finan and Cole Rouse advanced to the 4A championship, while Westchester Country Day’s Jaxson Morgan qualified for the 2A championship. All four state championships will be Monday at Bryan Park’s Champions Course.
In the 4A event at Grandover’s East Course, Finan and Rouse each shot a 4-over 76 to tie for 11th individually. Wesleyan, which also got counting scores from Hunt Jardina (81) and Ethan Wooten (81), totaled a 314 as a team to finish tied for sixth, as Charlotte Country Day won the event with a 299.
In the 2A event at Grandover’s West Course, Morgan fired a 2-over 74 to finish third, just behind a two-tie for medalist. Westchester, which also got counting scores from Henry Erikson (94) and Jackson Hedrick (97), was eighth at 265 while Caldwell won with a 227.
In the 3A event at Cutter Creek in Snow Hill, High Point Christian finished sixth with a team score of 335. Cam Malbouef (79), Carter Medlin (83) Mason Mosier (85) and Cameron Crumper (88) had counting scores for the Cougars, who also got an individual score from Cam Walker (83). St. David’s won at 293.
State championship qualifiers include: the top three teams plus the next five individuals for 2A, the top three teams plus the next six individuals for 3A, and the top four teams plus the next nine individuals for 4A.
BOYS TENNIS
BISHOP McGUINNESS, E. WILKES
KERNERSVILLE – Fourth-seeded Bishop McGuinness swept ninth-seeded East Wilkes 6-0 on Monday at Fourth of July Park in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys dual team tennis playoffs.
Luca Pestana, Josh Hanflink, Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Grant Wilson and Connor Whalen won in singles for the Villains (15-1), who will host 10th-seeded Elkin in the regional championship today.
GIRLS SOCCER
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY – Oak Grove defeated Montgomery Central 3-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Montgomery Central.
Haley Long scored all three goals for the Grizzlies (7-9 overall, 5-4 conference). Ella Blizard had one assist, while Ashlyn Grubb made one save in goal.
HP CENTRAL, SMITH
GREENSBORO – High Point Central fell 5-4 against Smith in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Smith.
Warner Vaughan scored four goals while Katie Harrison scored one to lead the Bison (5-11 overall, 5-5 conference).
SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford lost 2-1 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Monday at Northwest.
Lindsey Swift scored for the Cowgirls (12-10 overall, 6-7 conference), while Laurel Collins was in goal.
E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO – East Davidson fell 4-1 against West Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at West Davidson.
The Golden Eagles dipped to 10-6-1 overall and 8-4 in the conference.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
WALLBURG – Ledford lost 1-0 in overtime against Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Ledford.
The Panthers fell to 10-8-3 overall and 4-5 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale topped Western Guilford 5-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Monday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 12-7 overall and 7-6 in the conference.