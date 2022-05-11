HUNTERSVILLE – Seventeenth-seeded Southwest Guilford topped 16th-seeded Hopewell 5-4 on Tuesday at Hopewell in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A West baseball playoffs.
Wyatt Stanley had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Cowboys, who scored three in the third and two in the fourth to lead 5-2. JJ Parsons added a double and an RBI, while Tanner Moore had a hit and an RBI.
Hunter Whitten got the pitching win, striking out four in six innings, while Tanner Royals got the save with a one-hit seventh.
Southwest (20-8) will face top-seeded Providence in the second round.
RAGSDALE, ALEXANDER CENTRAL
TAYLORSVILLE – Twenty-eighth seeded Ragsdale defeated fifth-seeded Alexander Central 8-2 on Tuesday at Alexander Central in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A West baseball playoffs.
Dillon Bullard went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Tigers (15-10), who scored the game’s final eight runs over the final three innings. Owen Robinson added a triple and three RBIs. Cole Moebius, Samuel Henderson and Julian Abreu each had a hit and an RBI.
Garrett Crum got the win in five innings, striking out three while allowing just two hits, in relief of Robinson as Ragsdale advanced to face 12th-seeded Porter Ridge in the second round.
LEDFORD, HIBRITEN
WALLBURG – Second-seeded Ledford beat No. 31 Hibriten 10-1 on Tuesday at Ledford in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West baseball playoffs.
Lucas Glover had a double and three RBIs to lead the Panthers (19-3), who led 3-0 in the first and 8-0 in the fifth. Brody Ray added a hit and two RBIs, while Bryce England had two hits. Walker Bethune also had an RBI.
Glover got the win on the mound, striking out 11 in 6 1/3 innings. Garrett Roak tacked on the final two outs, striking out one.
Ledford will host 18th-seeded Northwest Cabarrus in the second today at 7 p.m.
OAK GROVE, NW CABARRUS
MIDWAY – Fifteenth-seeded Oak Grove fell 2-1 against 18th-seeded Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday at Oak Grove in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West baseball playoffs.
Tiller Bo had two hits and an RBI to lead the Grizzlies (11-9), which matched Northwest Cabarrus’ single run in the first but allowed a run in the sixth.
Brennan Hord struck out five in 4 2/3 innings on the mound for Oak Grove.
E. DAVIDSON, FORBUSH
THOMASVILLE – Nineteenth-seeded East Davidson fell 13-4 against 23rd-seeded Forbush on Tuesday at East in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West baseball playoffs.
The Golden Eagles ended their season with a 17-8 overall record.
TRINITY, McMICHAEL
MAYODAN – Nineteenth-seeded Trinity crushed 14th-seeded McMichael 10-1 on Tuesday at McMichael in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West baseball playoffs.
Ethan Willard, Andon Simmons and Landon Mowery each had two hits to lead the Bulldogs, who had 11 hits for the game.
Cade Hill got the complete-game pitching win, striking out six while walking none and scattering five hits.
Advancing to the second round, Trinity (18-9) will travel to third-seeded Burns tonight at 7.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NCLA
KERNERSVILLE – Eleventh-seeded Bishop McGuinness edged 22nd-seeded NC Leadership Academy 6-5 on Tuesday at Bishop in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A West baseball playoffs.
Down to their final strike, the Villains won the game on a two-run single by Tyler Pesavento after trailing by three in the sixth inning. Luke O’Connor also had two hits and two RBIs, while Ben Williams had a hit and two RBIs.
Joe Criscuolo struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings on the mound to earn the win.
Bishop (15-5) will host East Wilkes in the second round Thursday at 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – No. 27-seeded Southwest Guilford lost 10-0 against sixth-seeded Northwest Guilford on Tuesday at Northwest in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A West softball playoffs.
The Cowgirls ended their season with a 14-10 overall record.
S. GUILFORD, PARKWOOD
MONROE – No. 24-seeded Southern Guilford fell 11-4 against ninth-seeded Parkwood on Tuesday at Parkwood in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A softball playoffs.
The Storm finished their season with a 12-9 overall record.
LEDFORD, E. ROWAN
WALLBURG – Sixteenth-seeded Ledford lost 6-3 against 17th-seeded East Rowan on Tuesday at Ledford in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West softball playoffs.
The Panthers ended their season with a 12-11 overall record.
WHEATMORE, WEST STANLY
OAKBORO – No. 31-seeded Wheatmore fell 13-0 against second-seeded West Stanly on Tuesday at West Stanly in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West softball playoffs.
The Warriors concluded their season with an 8-13 overall record.
E. DAVIDSON, E. RUTHERFORD
BOSTIC – No. 30-seeded East Davidson lost 10-0 against third-seeded East Rutherford on Tuesday at East Rutherford in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West softball playoffs.
The Golden Eagles ended their season with a 13-10 overall record.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE CD
CHARLOTTE – Wesleyan Christian fell 17-0 against fifth-seeded Charlotte Christian on Tuesday at Charlotte Country Day in the first round of the NCISAA 4A softball playoffs.
MacKenzie Smith, Kristin Barnes and Annsleigh Reams, who doubled, each had a hit for the Trojans, who finished their season with a 2-15 overall record.
LACROSSE
BISHOP BOYS, PINE LAKE PREP
KERNERSVILLE – Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness defeated seventh-seeded Pine Lake Prep 17-9 on Tuesday at Bishop in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A West boys lacrosse playoffs.
The Villains (17-4) will host third-seeded Hickory in the fourth round tonight at 6.
Frankie Cetrone had four goals and two assists, while Andrew Gaylor had a goal and four assists. Mason Payne had three goals, Matthew Cetrone and Miles Fuehler each added a goal and two assists, and Jack Ritzell and Matthew Agarwala each had a goal. Michael D’ambrosio got the win in goal.
BISHOP GIRLS, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Seventh-seeded Bishop McGuinness lost 15-5 against second-seeded RJ Reynolds on Tuesday at Bolton Park in the third round of the NCHSAA West girls lacrosse playoffs.
Kate Dennen had four goals while Kiersten Varner had one for the Villains, who finished their season with a 14-5 overall record.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTCHESTER CD, WESTMINSTER CATAWBA
HIGH POINT – Third-seeded Westchester Country Day topped Westminster Catawba 6-0 on Tuesday in the first round of the NCISAA 2A girls soccer playoffs.
The Wildcats improved to 8-7 overall and will host sixth-seeded Burlington Christian this afternoon at 4.
HP CHRISTIAN, GRACE CHRISTIAN
RALEIGH – High Point Christian fell 4-2 against Grace Christian of Raleigh on Tuesday at Grace Christian in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A girls soccer playoffs.
The Cougars finished their season with a 5-11 overall record.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARY ACADEMY
CARY – Wesleyan Christian lost 4-2 against Cary Academy on Tuesday at Cary Academy in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls soccer playoffs.
The Trojans concluded their season with a 5-11-1 record.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Wheatmore rolled past Uwharrie Charter 12-3 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Wheatmore.
Summer Bowman had five goals and three assists to lead the Warriors (18-0 overall, 11-0 conference), who led 3-2 at halftime. Ellie Garrison added four goals and one assist, while Natalie Bowman had two goals and one assist.
Maggie Messner also had a goal, while Kara Comer had an assist. Victoria Lowe made two saves in goal.
BOYS TENNIS
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, WAKE CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian defeated Wake Christian 8-1 on Tuesday at Wesleyan in the first round of the NCISAA Division I boys tennis playoffs.
Logan Prillaman, Duncan Bell, Harrison Marx-Ascencios, Jonathan Cimpean, John Wagner and Luke Rudolph won in singles for the Trojans (6-6). Prillaman/Bell and Cimpean/Ben McCain won in doubles.
Wesleyan will visit sixth-seeded Providence Day in the second round today.