HIGH POINT — High Point Central won the final three sets to rally past rival T.W. Andrews 3-2 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Central.
The Bison, led by player of the match Ari Pinkston, improved to 1-0 while the Red Raiders dipped to 0-1.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, RAVENSCROFT
RALEIGH — Wesleyan Christian fell 35-22, 30-28, 28-26 against Ravenscroft in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Ravenscroft. It was the first match of the season for the Trojans.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, TMSA
GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness rolled past Triad Math & Science 25-6, 25-6, 25-13 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Tuesday at TMSA.
Allie Purgason and Morgan Aho each had five assists to lead the Villains (1-0 overall, 1-0 conference). Laney Heafner had eight aces and two digs, while Rosie Petrovitch had four digs. Susanna Drake chipped in 11 assists.
OAK GROVE, WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO — Oak Grove defeated West Davidson 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-14 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at West.
Emma Sechrist had 14 kills while Ciara Major had 10 for the Grizzlies (1-1). Tatum Tesh added 35 assists, while Olivia Dixon had 23 digs, Kyleigh Rains had 15 digs and Savannah Tiller had 14 digs. Georgia Barnett had three blocks while Major had two.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-13, 25-12. Kate Bertchi had four kills to lead the Grizzlies (2-0), followed by Kalin Favreau and Madison Vines with three each. Chloe Smith had eight digs, while Hollis Fitzgerald had six. Fitzgerald had six assists, and Favreau had three blocks.
GIRLS TENNIS
BISHOP McGUINNESS, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN — Bishop McGuinness defeated host Reagan 6-3 in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday.
Nina Holton (6-2, 6-4), Adelaide Jernigan (5-7, 6-2, 10-5), Sarah Pulliam (6-1, 3-6, 10-7), Winters Lily (6-4, 6-4), Caroline Duggan (7-6 (7-4), 6-4) and Sarah Briody (6-2, 6-2) won in singles for the Villains in their first match of the season.
BOYS SOCCER
RAGSDALE, BISHOP McGUINNESS
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale shut out Bishop McGuinness 3-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Ragsdale. It was the first match of the season for both teams. Asael Guzman made four saves in goal for the Villains.