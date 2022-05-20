KERNERSVILLE — Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness rolled past 15th-seeded Gray Stone Day 7-1 on Thursday at Bishop in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls soccer playoffs.
Katelynn Williams had two goals and an assist to lead the Villains (17-4), who trailed early following a Gray Stone penalty kick. Olivia Henn also had two goals, while Emilia Pirkl had a goal and an assist.
Claire Clampett and Justine Grimsley each had a goal while Anna Krawczyk and Nadia Slanker each had an assist as Bishop outshot Gray Stone 35-3. Emily Agejew made one save in goal.
The Villains will host seventh-seeded Uwharrie Charter in the third round Monday at 6 p.m.
In the 2A West, Wheatmore will host Hendersonville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
COOK, BOWMAN ADDED TO PREP ALL-STAR CLASSIC
THOMASVILLE — High Point Central’s Alex Cook and Wesleyan Christian’s Thomas Bowman have been added to the roster for today’s Triad Prep All-State Classic.
The event is scheduled for today at 6 p.m. at Finch Field and will feature 40 of the area’s top seniors from Guilford, Forsyth, Randolph and Davidson counties.
HP CHRISTIAN, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN
MOORESVILLE – High Point Christian lost 12-1 against SouthLake Christian on Friday at Moor Park in game 1 of the NCISAA 3A baseball championship series.
The teams will play game 2 today at noon and, if necessary, right after the conclusion of game 2.
WESTCHESTER CD, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
ROCKY MOUNT – Westchester Country Day fell 12-1 against The Burlington School on Friday at Faith Christian in game 1 of the NCISAA 2A baseball championship series.
The best-of-three series will continue with game 2 this morning at 11 and, if necessary, with a decisive third game following the conclusion of game 2.
SOFTBALL
HP CHRISTIAN, HICKORY GROVE
WELCOME – High Point Christian defeated Hickory Grove 3-0 on Friday at North Davidson in the first game of the NCISAA 3A softball championship series.
Maci Burkhart had a double and an RBI while Laci Jarrell chipped in a triple to lead the Cougars, who scored once in the fourth and twice in the sixth. Lexi Hall got the complete-game win, striking out three.
The teams will continue their best-of-three series today with game 2 at noon, and game 3, if necessary, to follow.