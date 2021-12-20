DENVER — Germaine Pratt, who was a standout defensive back at High Point Central, helped key the Cincinnati Bengals defense in a 15-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Pratt made a team-leading 14 tackles (nine solo and six assists) and was credited with a half sack, according to the Bengals’ website. For the season, he ranks third on the Bengals with 85 tackles, 52 of them solo. He has also forced two fumbles and made one interception.
Pratt was one of two active area players on Cincinnati’s defense. Larry Ogunjobi. who is in his first season with the Bengals after leaving Cleveland, made four tackles and 1.5 sacks against Denver. He has 47 tackles and seven sacks for the season, his first time at defensive tackle since he was a standout at Ragsdale.
Akeem Davis-Gaither, who starred at Thomasville, is also a member of the Bengals defense but is on injured reserve.
Sunday’s victory helped move Cincinnati into a tie for first in the AFC North when Baltimore lost to the Packers.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS BASKETBALL WESLEYAN, CHARLOTTE LATIN
INDIAN TRAIL — Lilly McRae scored 17 points as Wesleyan Christian Academy’s girls defeated Charlotte Latin 55-48 in a tournament at Metrolina Christian on Monday.
Taylor Hawley added 10 for the Trojans, who improved to 7-1. Lily Pereira netted eight, and Sarah Chrapliwy, Meghan Howell and Madison Tat had six apiece.
In the boys game, Wesleyan lost to Latin 60-53 and fell to 6-6. Cam Parker led the Trojans with 16 points. Jefferson McLamb added 15 points, and Luke Grace had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
HP CHRISTIAN BOYS, W. BRUNSWICK
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Thomas McIntosh scored 16 points as High Point Christian’s boys defeated West Brunswick 67-56 in the Panther Classic at Carolina Forest High School on Monday. Darius Kane added 13 as the Cougars improved to 6-3.
HP CHRISTIAN GIRLS, PINEWOOD PREP
CHARLOTTE — High Point Christian’s girls defeated Pinewood Prep 58-39 in the Queen City Clash at Charlotte Country Day on Monday.
Angel Walker helped lead the Cougars with 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals.
HPCA snapped a five-game losing streak and plays the host school today at 5:30 p.m.