THOMASVILLE – The outlook wasn’t good for High Point Post 87. But then it made something happen late in a key playoff game.
The HiToms, trailing by a run with three outs remaining, manufactured the tying run in seventh and eked across the game-winning run in the eighth to beat Kannapolis Post 115 by a 5-4 score in American Legion baseball Saturday evening at Finch Field.
With the win, Post 87 swept the best-of-five Area III semifinals series 3-0 and automatically advanced to next week’s state tournament. It will face either Rowan County or Rowan County in the Area III championship this week.
“It’s fantastic to take care of business today,” HiToms coach Luke Spiva said. “I don’t know many teams in the world at this level who can technically have 18 kids who are ready to play a five-game set – a true four to five games.
“Not many teams have four, five starters. So, it was great to finish the job tonight. I told them to celebrate, have fun but we still have a job to do. Nothing’s finished here.”
Post 87 led 3-0 in the second but trailed 4-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh. It scratched across the tying run on a series of unconventional plays after Evan Goodwin reached on an infield single and advanced on a wild throw.
Twice the HiToms struck out but moved the runner on a dropped third strike and a throw to first. Goodwin moved to third on the first out and scored on the second out – the play pulling the catcher away from home.
The next inning, following a four-batter top half, leadoff batter Bryce Hooker reached on a hit-by-pitch and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Owen Smith. Hooker then moved to third on a pitch to the backstop.
With runners on first and second and one out, after Jake Little walked and moved to second, Devin Villaman, a recent Ledford graduate, put a ball in the air to shallow center. Hooker, tagging up, scored from third with the winning run.
“It’s just the confidence in our team,” said Hooker, a recent graduate of Westchester Country Day. “Everybody knew we had each other’s backs. And we knew we weren’t going to lose that game.”
The throw from the outfield was on the mark. But the collision between Hooker and Kannapolis catcher Jack Peterson dislodged the ball and Hooker was called safe – sparking a jubilant celebration among HiToms players.
“Just get back on third and tag up – I knew I was going,” Hooker said of the final play. “It was a little shallow, so I knew it was going to be a close play. Just try to do something. He didn’t have the ball in his glove and I just got it perfectly.”
Tyler Shafer had two hits for Post 87 – which (aside from its NC3 title in the pandemic 2020 season) last reached the Area III finals in 2018 and won its last Area III banner in 2016. Yates Sikes doubled and Goodwin had a hit and an RBI.
Tanner Royals, a recent Southwest Guilford graduate, gave the HiToms another outstanding starting pitching performance. He allowed just five hits and three walks while striking out three over seven innings.
Trace Aufderhar picked up the win for Post 87, which will play in the state tournament July 25-29 at Campbell University. Brett Morris took the loss in relief of Kannapolis starter Tanner Kaler, who struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings.
Jaden Johnson, who had a two-run triple in the fourth, and Daniel Savage, who singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh, keyed Kannapolis’ offense. But the HiToms found an answer.
“I feel like we have some good momentum going forward,” Spiva said. “We’ve got some ballplayers. And they showed their grit, their toughness tonight.”