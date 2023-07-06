THOMASVILLE – High Point Post 87 ended its American Legion regular season with a pair of solid wins.
The HiToms twice built big leads early, cruised behind strong pitching and defeated Chatham County Post 93 by scores of 6-2 and 10-3 in Area III North baseball Wednesday evening at Finch Field.
Post 87 coach Luke Spiva would’ve liked to have seen his team close out the wins just a little more emphatically, he said. But overall the team’s performances were positive heading into the playoffs.
“I’m very happy with how we played,” Spiva said. “I would’ve been happier putting these games away a little earlier. I would like to see a little more fight. Now I’ve been there before – everybody has. Sometimes it’s easy to unlock.
“We’re up big in the first inning and it’s, ‘OK, the game’s over.’ In my opinion, with our pitching, it was. But I don’t want that mentality to seep over in the playoffs. I’ve seen it happen before and been a part of teams where it’s happened recently.
“But overall I’m very happy with how the games went.”
The HiToms, who are scheduled to have a non-league game against the Carolina Ducks today at Caldwell but that contest was up in the air following Wednesday’s game, closed the Legion regular season with an 11-3 overall record and a 6-0 mark in the Area III North – clinching their divisional title.
They will host either Mocksville-Davie or Davidson County in the opening round of the playoffs Sunday evening.
“Most of our hitters should be glowing with confidence right now,” Spiva said. “Most of our pitchers should be as well. The team as a whole should be going into the playoffs not thinking anyone can beat us. Because we’ve proven that the last month or so of the season that, when we play our game, we’re going to take care of business.”
In both games, Post 87 led early – 6-0 through two innings in the first game and 8-0 through two innings in the second game. Bryce Hooker went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI in game 1. Landon Mowery had a hit, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs, while Yates Sikes had a hit and two RBIs and Wyatt Stanley doubled and drove in a run.
In game 2, Stanley had two hits – including a home run – and three RBIs while Hooker also had two hits, including a double, and an RBI and Mowery had two hits and two RBIs. Tanner Royals chipped in two hits, while Owen Smith had a hit and two RBIs.
Bryson King was stellar on the mound in the first game, striking out four while allowing no walks and just five hits in getting the complete-game win. Starting pitcher Trace Aufderhar and reliever Kevin Villaman carried the load in the second game.
Aufderhar struck out three while allowing three hits and two walks in three innings. Villaman, catching fire in his first two innings, struck out six while allowing no walks and three hits in three innings as well. Owen Smith pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.
“They pitched very well,” Spiva said. “They knew before the game I was trying to keep them under certain pitch counts for the playoffs so everyone’s fresh. Bryson should be ready for games 2 and 3 of the playoffs. Other than that, everyone should be on tap for game 1 pitching-wise. So, I think we’ve played it very well.
“I’m very happy with our at-bats today too. Unfortunately the last five innings the first game we gave some away, and the last five innings of the second game we gave some away. But overall we swung it very well, we jumped on them early. It’s very hard to come back against this team.
“We can just keep running out pitchers – we’ve got some arms. With the defense we’ve got, we throw strikes and I don’t see many teams out-hitting us.”
