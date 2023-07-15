THOMASVILLE – High Point Post 87 got exactly what it needed to take a commanding series lead – outstanding starting pitching and timely hitting.
Dylan Story pitched another gem on the mound, a handful of hitters came through with key hits – particularly Jake Little – and the HiToms rolled past Kannapolis 5-1 in the American Legion baseball playoffs late Friday night at Finch Field.
With the win, Post 87 grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Area III semifinals series.
“I think we played well,” HiToms coach Luke Spiva said. “They had a good pitcher on the mound. He was good and we finally got to him in the sixth inning. That was big to extend there.
“We got a run earlier in the fourth, and that’s always good to jump out to a lead. And how about Dylan Story? Then Jake Little came up with a very clutch hit, and I think that opened it up just a little bit.”
Story, a recent High Point Christian graduate, struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings – scattering four hits and three walks. Through six innings, he allowed just two runners to reach second – on a one-out double in the fifth and a two-out stolen base in the sixth.
With his pitch count creeping past 90 in the seventh, he allowed a run-scoring single with two outs and departed. HPCA teammate Trace Aufderhar quickly dispatched the final batter with a win-clinching strikeout.
“I think I performed well,” Story said. “My changeup could’ve been better, but my slider and fastball were really all I needed tonight. I left a couple pitches, and those were the ones they blooped over. Everything else was fine.”
At the plate, Post 87 – which, keyed by Bryson King on the mound and Landon Mowery at the plate, won game 1 by a 3-1 score at Kannapolis on Thursday – steadily heated up, scoring two in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Little, a recent Trinity graduate, went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs to lead the HiToms. Mowery, his Trinity teammate, added a double and two RBIs, while Bryce Hooker, from Westchester Country Day, added a hit and an RBI.
“First couple innings we didn’t score any and it was kind of nerve-racking,” Story said. “I was waiting for who was going to take the lead first. But we did the job and we kept the lead all night. It felt good.”
Hooker singled in a run and Little later scored Hooker on a squeeze bunt to give Post 87 a 2-0 advantage in the fourth. Two innings later, Little tripled into the right-field corner to plate a run and Mowery later in the inning ripped a two-run double to right.
Aaron Jones had a hit and an RBI for Kannapolis, while Jalen Chambers took the loss – striking out five in 5 1/3 innings. Lightning in the area halted the game, which started shortly after 8 p.m., for an hour in the third before the teams returned to action.
The series will continue Saturday at 6 p.m. at Finch Field.
“That’s what it’s about,” Spiva said. “Once the playoffs roll around, especially the second and third rounds, 90% of the games are going to be tight. They’re going to be chippy and they’re going to be tight.
“There’s always a lot more good to say when you come out on top,” he said with a smile.