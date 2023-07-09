THOMASVILLE – High Point Post 87 gained the advantage, then shut down Mocksville-Davie in its playoff opener.

The HiToms – highlighted by a two-run home run by Yates Sikes – scored five runs over the third and fourth innings, cruised behind a stellar pitching performance by Dylan Story and won 7-0 in the first game of their American Legion baseball series on a steamy Sunday afternoon at Finch Field.