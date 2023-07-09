THOMASVILLE – High Point Post 87 gained the advantage, then shut down Mocksville-Davie in its playoff opener.
The HiToms – highlighted by a two-run home run by Yates Sikes – scored five runs over the third and fourth innings, cruised behind a stellar pitching performance by Dylan Story and won 7-0 in the first game of their American Legion baseball series on a steamy Sunday afternoon at Finch Field.
“They did what they were supposed to do,” Post 87 coach Luke Spiva said. “Dylan threw fantastic – he was like 66, 67 pitches through five innings. That’s everything you can ask for as a coach. He was on pace to easily finish that game in seven innings.
“We had some timely hits – Yates got hold of a ball. And I thought we had some very good baserunning. We took the extra base, barreled the ball when we needed to. I’m very happy, but one game means nothing – we’ve got to finish the job.”
Sikes finished with two hits and three RBIs to key the HiToms, who – after playing game 2 of their three-game series Monday at Mocksville-Davie – would return to Finch Field tonight at 6 for game 3 if necessary. Devin Villaman added a double and an RBI, while Tyler Shafer had a hit and an RBI.
Story, a recent graduate from High Point Christian along with Sikes, was outstanding on the mound. He allowed just two hits, one walk and one hit batter over five innings – while tallying nine strikeouts. Kevin Villaman closed out the final two innings with another solid relief outing, facing just seven batters.
“It felt good – a good team effort,” Story said. “It took us a couple innings to get the bats rolling. But once we did, we put up seven. So you can’t ask for anything better from that.
“Everything was working,” he said of his pitching. “I was consistent with the fastball and changeup. I didn’t throw the slider too much. They were swinging and missing on the fastball, so that’s what I relied on more.”
Story was effective from the start – striking out seven over the first three innings. Post 87, after a two-hour delay following afternoon thunderstorms, eventually followed suit offensively. Sikes ripped a two-run home run to right and Shafer added an RBI bloop single in the third.
With the bases loaded and no outs in the fourth, the HiToms scored following a dropped fly ball and then a groundout. They tacked on two more in the sixth on a double by Devin Villaman and a hit by Sikes. Kevin Villaman closed out Post 87’s eighth straight victory on a grounder back to the mound and a leaping putout at first.
“Anytime Dylan’s going, there’s a different sense in our dugout,” Spiva said. “It’s like, ‘All right, we’ve got this game.’ And, really, it’s the same with Tanner (Royals), the same with Trace (Aufderhar), the same with Bryson King. The depth of our pitching staff and the way we can swing it, no one’s going to outhit us in my opinion.
“We could run into that of course. But, if we play our game, someone is going to have to outhit us. The way our pitchers command the strike zone – they’re just good.”
Aundray Russell took the pitching loss for Mocksville-Davie, while Russell and Shawn Sealy each had a hit offensively.
With one more win, the HiToms – who outhit Mocksville-Davie 7-3 for the game – would face the winner of the Randolph County-Davidson County series in the Area III semifinals later in the week.