HIGH POINT – East Carolina continued its rule over High Point University in women’s soccer Sunday.
Scoring twice off deflections and once on a header off a corner kick, the Pirates sailed to a 3-1 victory at Vert Stadium. The victory was the fourth straight for the Pirates (4-1-1) this season and the eighth of nine against HPU since 2001.
HPU (1-2-3), which had a 12-9 advantage in shots and one more shot on goal, notched its lone score when Lilly Neubauer headed a pass from Bri Davis into the net with 31:39 left in the second half.
“ECU is a good team,” HPU head coach Aaron McGuiness said. “We had three lapses in concentration and good teams punish you in those lapses. Overall, the stats show that we had a greater run of play, more shots. So that’s what we have to focus on, those three lapses in concentration, tidy that up and continue to go at them, keep running and producing in that final third and get ready for conference.”
The Pirates broke a scoreless tie at the end of a sequence that began with a shot from the left near the sideline. HPU keeper Ellyn Casto headed it out of the goal but the ball was deflected and Lindsey Aiken headed it past Casto with 11:13 left in the first half.
ECU made it 2-0 with 4:10 left in the half when a shot was blocked and the ball was collected by Ella Steck, who ripped a shot into the net.
HPU’s Lindsey DeHaven ripped a bullet of a shot in the 28th minute but Pirate keeper Maeve English made a leaping tip save. Despite launching five shots in the first 45 minutes, the Panthers remained scoreless in first half play this season.
“We’ve got to come out of the box faster and today, I think we did do that,” McGuiness said. “What you’ve got to look at is we’ve faced a lot of good teams. Early on when you've got two good teams, they are matched up pretty well. From our point of view is that we can maintain that and push forward. What it’s showing is that in the second half, we can maintain that and push forward and start to dominate the game. But it’s the lapses in concentration that have caused the most amount of grief in the first half.”
HPU cut the margin in half when Davis split two defenders near the corner kick area on the right and lifted a cross that Neubauer headed into the net. ECU countered with 22:52 when Juliana Vera lifted a well-placed corner kick that was headed into the net by Jazmin Ferguson, who led ECU with two shots on goal.
Ella Vaughn, Alex DePerno, Lindsey DeHaven, Tessa Carlin and Gianna Simon had a shot on goal each for HPU while Casto made three saves. English finished with four saves for ECU.
The Panthers play at Wofford on Tuesday and at Maryland-Baltimore County on Thursday.