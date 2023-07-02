rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — Brian Perreira smacked a three-run homer in the seventh that proved to be the difference as the Rockers outlasted York 8-5 on Sunday at Truist Point.

High Point, which led from the bottom of the second, owned just a 5-4 lead when Perrerira, with Ryan Grotjohn and Ben Aklinski on base, lifted a high drive that narrowly cleared the left field fence. Grotjohn walked and Aklinski reached on a two-base error when his grounder eluded the shortstop.