HIGH POINT — Brian Perreira smacked a three-run homer in the seventh that proved to be the difference as the Rockers outlasted York 8-5 on Sunday at Truist Point.
High Point, which led from the bottom of the second, owned just a 5-4 lead when Perrerira, with Ryan Grotjohn and Ben Aklinski on base, lifted a high drive that narrowly cleared the left field fence. Grotjohn walked and Aklinski reached on a two-base error when his grounder eluded the shortstop.
The Rockers laced 12 hits, walked six times and sprinted in stealing eight bases.Parreira was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Shed Long Jr. went 3 for 5, raising his club-leading average to .350, with a double and a RBI. Michael Russell was 2 for 3 with two walks. Zander Wiel went 2 for 5. Aklinsi homered in four trips to the plate and Michael Martinez was 2 for 3.
High Point improved to 39-19 and remained 1.5 games behind Atlantic League South leader Gastonia, which rallied for its second straight extra inning victory over Southern Maryland.
High Point Jheyson Manzueta worked five innings in picking up his first victory of the season. Manzueta surrendered two runs in the first, the first one a leadoff homer by Trent Giambrone on the game’s second pitch, then settled down in throwing four shutout innings. He allowed three hits, walked four and fanned seven as five Rockers pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.
Manzueta was also helped by a double play in the third that started when Long cut off a ground ball, pivoted and threw out the runner going to second.
York starter Carlos Espinal took the loss (4-2), allowing five runs and seven strikeouts with six strikeouts and six walks.
The Rockers cut its early deficit in half when Dai-Kang Yang lifted a sacrifice fly and scored Long in the first.
High Point took the lead for good by adding three runs in the second, Aklinski and Perreria walked and advanced on a double steal. Martinez lifted a sacrifice fly to center that plated Aklinski. Long followed with a single that drove in Parreira, and Ruselle singled, Wiel singled home Long.
Aklinski homered in the third and the score remained in front 5-2 until Ryan January ripped an RBI single for the Revolution in the sixth. High Point’s lead shrank to 5-4 in the seventh asTrey Martin singled in Troy Stokes Jr., who singled and went to second on an error.
Nellie Rodriguez homered in the eight, cutting the margin to 8-5.
The four-game series ends today. Craig Stem is scheduled to start on the mound for the Rockers in his first action since suffering an injury on opening day. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., a half-hour earlier than normal.