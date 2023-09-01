The dove came in over the field from my right, and my hunting partner spotted him first. At first, I thought the bird would fly straight along a line down the center of the field, but instead he turned and came over us to my left. I hissed, “Shoot him, Adam,” and Adam stood and took the shot. The dove plummeted to the ground in the field behind us, and Adam shucked his Mossberg Bantam pump. It was the third bird he’d shot in the last three shots. It was the first Saturday in September seven years ago. I was at Don Myers’ farm, and my hunting partner was Adam Peacock, the son of my pastor, Eric Peacock, and my shooting protégé. I was happier than if I’d shot a whole limit of birds without missing a shot.
In case you didn’t know, the high holy days of life in the outdoors are upon us. It’s September, and the fishing is great. Dove, deer and Canada goose season are on us, and it’s my favorite time of year. I’ve already made a trip to Cape Lookout. Best of all, this is only the beginning.
It’s the time of year when all who love the outdoors think back to great times from the past and begin planning great times for the coming season. It’s also time for me to read my favorite story of all the writing I’ve read. Written by North Carolina’s Robert Ruark, “The Old Man and the Boy” chronicles Ruark’s life growing up among outdoor mentors around the little town of Southport. There are stories about squirrel, deer, dove, quail, goose and duck hunting, stories about fishing for bass, sunfish, bluefish and red drum, and a lot of remembrances about the wonderful food and people who are the reason this wonderful land where we live was called the Gentle South.
In “September Song,” Ruark writes about a dove hunt with his grandfather, Ned Adkins, followed by a trip surf-fishing south of Fort Fisher for blues and red drum. Reading this always makes a lump come to my throat, because it reminds me of how I grew up under the guidance of wonderful Southern people who always had time to spend with a child and share their passions and love of fishing, hunting and shooting. When I read Ruark’s account of Ned cutting bait, tying knots, and casting out into the surf, I see my own daddy, always patient with me when fishing, even when I threw one of his favorite fishing rods off the Carolina Beach Pier.
I remember squirrel hunts, beagles tolling after rabbits, and packing up the old white Rambler station wagon for the annual sojourn to Kure or Carolina Beach every year during the full moon of October. I remember my Uncle Tal singing funny songs while Mama cooked supper in a rough beach cabin, Uncle Spencer in the first hip boots I ever saw, Uncle Jake wrapped up to keep warm on a cold and windy morning on the pier, and Uncle Bill taking me fishing at Harry Lee Hilton’s farm pond. Jack Leonard took me quail hunting for the first time, and though he gave me some ribbing about my poor performance with a shotgun, he did everything he could to help me succeed.
I love the outdoors. I enjoy hunting, fishing, and shooting, but the best thing about the outdoors is sharing. Adam became my shooting protégé about nine years ago, and we’ve been fast friends ever since. Adam has experienced some serious health problems, but now he’s doing great, and I’m lucky to have a friend like him who enjoys the same things I do and approaches learning to be a better hunter, angler and shooter with enthusiasm. That day, he eventually got six birds out of a half box of shells, far better than the national average for dove hunting at about two shots per dove. He’s taken deer and wild turkeys and he shoots better than most men I know. Needless to say, he makes me proud. His dad, Eric, told me his proudest moment came when Adam passed up the biggest deer he’d seen because he felt shooting in that direction might not be safe.
Writing this, my mind goes back to one of our first shooting lessons together. He was preparing for a deer hunt with his dad, and we were sighting in his new rifle. We began by discussing safety, how the rifle works, and how ammunition works. We put the scope on, checked the mounts and rings, and loaded up. At that point, he’d shot a .22 and a .410 shotgun, but this was to be his first shot with a centerfire rifle, something that can be intimidating. He looked through the scope and took a deep breath. I could see his finger beginning to press the trigger, and I could hear the air slowly escaping from his lungs in a slow exhale. When he fired, I asked how it felt. “It felt good,” he replied with a serious tone. We proceeded to sight in the rifle, and he shot a nice group, indicating he was shooting accurately and certainly capable of taking a deer.
Adam is a grown man now, and I’m getting to be an old man. We shot rifles, shotguns, rode dirt bikes and fished together. We were 50 years apart, but still great friends. Over the years I’ve had many great friends who weren’t quite old enough to drive yet, and the difference in age didn’t keep us from having fun. Not long ago, I received a letter from a young man I mentored when I ran the North Carolina High Power Rifle Team. David sent me an email telling me that after 30 years in the armed trade, as a Marine sniper in Mogadishu, an intelligence officer in Iraq, and an undercover law enforcement officer, he was turning in his patrol rifle and remembering the man who first issued him an M14 match rifle. It was humbling to hear that my influence on him as a teenager had helped form him into a hero who spent his career protecting our blessed American way of life.
I must confess that when I spent time with Adam, David and many other young people, it made me feel good, and I think this is because I knew that I was doing what those who helped me in my youth shared with me. I know I was a bit of a pain at different times, and my mentors missed game and fish because they were preoccupied with helping me, but I suspect they all got the same gratification I get when I introduce someone to the things I love in life.
Without that help, I probably never would have enjoyed the things I now love and cherish so much. I just hope that at some point in the distant future. Adam will likely have the pleasure of sharing the outdoors with some young person and enjoy the same feelings I have. I hope he someday enjoys the same memories of people like his dad, his friend, Don Myers, and me that I have of the outdoor heroes of my life.