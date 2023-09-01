Dick Jones mug

Dick Jones

The dove came in over the field from my right, and my hunting partner spotted him first. At first, I thought the bird would fly straight along a line down the center of the field, but instead he turned and came over us to my left. I hissed, “Shoot him, Adam,” and Adam stood and took the shot. The dove plummeted to the ground in the field behind us, and Adam shucked his Mossberg Bantam pump. It was the third bird he’d shot in the last three shots. It was the first Saturday in September seven years ago. I was at Don Myers’ farm, and my hunting partner was Adam Peacock, the son of my pastor, Eric Peacock, and my shooting protégé. I was happier than if I’d shot a whole limit of birds without missing a shot.

In case you didn’t know, the high holy days of life in the outdoors are upon us. It’s September, and the fishing is great. Dove, deer and Canada goose season are on us, and it’s my favorite time of year. I’ve already made a trip to Cape Lookout. Best of all, this is only the beginning.