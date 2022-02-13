WINSTON-SALEM – Oak Grove's Jacob Murphy and Southern Guilford's Nick Blackston each won a state title to highlight Saturday's NCHSAA 3A and 4A indoor track and field state championiships at JDL Fast Track.
In the 3A boys pole vault, Murphy posted a mark of 13-00.00 to top second-place Jack Daffron of Croatan, who reached 12-06.00. Teammate Carter Tyree was fifth at 11-06.00.
Blackston won the 3A boys 55 meter hurdles in a time of 7.86, ahead of second-place Liam Sutton of North Lincoln in 8.12, as the Storm were ninth in the boys team total with 19 points.
Tianna Spinks (second – girls 300 dash, 41.51) and Kameron Austin (third – boys 500 dash, 1:09.46) also posted top-five finishes for the Storm.
Croatan won the boys title with 73.50, while Dudley was second with 52. Croatan also won the girls title with 72.50, ahead of West Carteret in second with 49 points.
In the 4A meet, Southwest Guilford's Tamya Davidson (fourth – girls shot put, 34-00.25) finished inside the top five while Glenn's Glenn's William Murphy (ninth – boys long jump, 20-06.50) and Jahnaul Ritzie (sixth – boys shot put, 48-02.00) were in the top 10.
Cuthbertston won the girls title with 91 points, ahead of Marvin Ridge with 40 in second. Curthbertson also won the boys title with 45 points, edging Porter Ridge in second with 44.
More to come on Saturday's indoor track championships in Tuesday's edition of the Enterprise.