MIDWAY – Will Essick will become the new varsity boys basketball at Oak Grove, the school announced Friday.
Essick, a Ledford graduate, has been the JV boys coach at the school the last two seasons – accumulating a 33-7 record. He replaces Todd Rausch, the program’s only coach in its six-year history.
The Grizzlies won 30 games in Rausch’s tenure, steadily improving from a winless season in 2017 and a one-win season in 2018 to 12 wins this season and an appearance in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference tournament championship.
"We're excited about the leadership and drive that Coach Essick has shown while at Oak Grove as the JV head coach," Oak Grove athletic director Stan Smith said in an email. "His passion and his will to make our men's team a championship program shows through his energy and relationship with our student athletes. We look forward to what Coach Essick has to offer our basketball program and these young men."